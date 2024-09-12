'AGT': Watch as Sky Elements's touching tribute has even Simon Cowell choking up

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA: When judging reality contests like 'American Idol', 'The X Factor', or 'America's Got Talent', seasoned TV judge Simon Cowell usually has plenty to say. However, this was not the case during the 'AGT' semifinals on Wednesday, September 11.

The drone artists Sky Elements during their performance intended to share the narrative of the daughter that one member lost a few years ago in 2021. They created photographs of a rose, butterflies, and a father using his finger to transform one into a soaring phoenix with their drones. “This performance is a love letter to my daughter,” they said.

'AGT' Season 19 team Sky Elements' leaves Simon Cowell and other judges speechless (@nbc)

Simon was left speechless after Sky Elements honored Preston Ward's late baby daughter, Briley Rose, with an outdoor drone performance. "That was, uh, that was, um — oh gosh," Simon said, struggling to find the right words. The performance was recorded in front of the Pasadena Theater, this time in front of an audience outside. A screen inside the theater displayed the performance for both the judges and the audience.

The drones displayed a man enjoying time with his young daughter, followed by an image of him in mourning. The use of drones aligned with the theme: even in death, our loved ones live on in our hearts.

Howie Mandel moved by Sky Elements's emotional performance on 9/11

Howie Mandel, seated at the other end of the judges's table, observed that the heartfelt memorial, which included a huge rose and butterflies, was appropriate for the Wednesday, September 11 episode because so many people had just lost loved ones on this day in 2001.

Sofía Vergara described it as a "surprise" and "heartfelt," while Howie called it "absolutely beautiful" and a wonderful way to remember 9/11. Heidi Klum described the act as "absolutely amazing." All the judges were moved by the poignant storyline. "I can't thank you enough for this," Howie told Sky Elements. "And I'm looking at your family members... There isn't an act that just moves your heart this much, and you just broke us," he added.

Howie Mandel praises Sky Elements's 'AGT' Season 19 semi-final performance (YouTube/@agt)

'AGT' judge Simon Cowell changed Golden Buzzer rules for Sky Elements

During the auditions phase, Sky Elements was the act that led to Simon defying the show's rules and giving each judge an extra Golden Buzzer to safeguard their favorite performances. Simon broke the Golden Buzzer regulations on 'AGT' as a result of Sky Elements' mesmerizing aerial displays over the Pasadena cityscape. The spectacular music and light show were created by a fleet of lit drones, each of which moved in unison to tell a story and paint a picture.

Sky Elements made a drone image of 'AGT' judge Simon Cowell hitting the golden buzzer earlier in the season (YouTube/@agt)

Sky Elements dedicate 100s of hours of work to win 'AGT' Season 19

A common question is: How talented is it to make a drone show? The 'AGT' drone light display required over 150 hours to create only the animation, not to mention the hours of training their pilot required to become proficient at flying 1,000 drones safely.

As stated in a Parade story, Preston Ward, Chief Pilot of Sky Elements, noted "It’s a couple of weeks’ worth of work to make it all happen." The crew was fully committed to this program and is excited to share more with the 'AGT' audience!

'AGT' Season 19's Sky Elements holds six Guinness World Records (Instagram/@skyelementsdrones)

'America's Got Talent' Season 19 airs on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on NBC at 8 PM ET.