Is Nate in 'The Devil Wears Prada' 2? A look at Adrian Grenier's life away from Hollywood

Adrian Grenier, who played everyone's least favorite boyfriend in 'The Devil Wears Prada,' now lives in Texas

'The Devil Wears Prada 2' is currently the talk of the town. The project is filled with familiar catchphrases and features several fan favorites reprising their roles. However, fans likely noticed that one character, Nate, is missing. The character played by Adrian Grenier in the 2006 movie was considered the movie's villain, due to his critical attitude towards Andy (Anne Hathaway). Therefore, it was shocking that such a prominent character did not appear in the sequel. However, Director David Frankel reportedly wanted to make space for the character. “I had an idea about sneaking him into a cameo, and, in the end, it was just too late in our production schedule to make it happen,” he told Entertainment Weekly. Unfortunately, Nate will not get a chance to redeem himself in the eyes of the fans.

Adrian Grenier speaks about farming, sustainability, and leaving Hollywood behind during a recent podcast interview (Image Source: YouTube | @thedanbuettnerpodcast)

Apart from 'The Devil Wears Prada', Grenier is also known for his portrayal of Vincent Chase in the television series 'Entourage.' His roles in the early 2000s turned the actor into a Hollywood heartthrob. However, in 2020, he permanently moved to Texas and built a life for himself away from the industry after spending some time there in 2016. “A lot of times in cities, I've always felt a little bit like I have to keep up with the Joneses. And here, it feels there's a lot of acceptance ... When I wake up here, I don't have anywhere to go. I'm here already,” the actor told People. He further added that the lack of "social climbing" and "status people" makes the place appealing for him.

Stanley Tucci, Meryl Streep, Adrian Grenier, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Daniel Sunjata (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Loccisano/Staff)

The actor now lives on a 46-acre property with his wife, Jordan Grenier, and their two children. He named it Kintsugi Ranch. The actor feels connected to the place, as it helps him support his environmental activism. The property was a way for him to walk the talk.“You sleep better, you're more grounded, you have a sense of wellbeing," he said of life on the ranch. “It's good for mental health, it's good for skill building, resilience, and all of that, I think it allows you to make more informed, wiser choices when it comes to how you live, how you treat others, and in particular, how you treat the environment.”

The actor also chose to move to Texas in order to embrace fatherhood. He wanted to distance himself from the entertainment industry and commit to his family. During his appearance on 'The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast,' the actor explained that his previous split from Jordan gave him clarity about what he wants from life. “I didn’t want to die alone,” Grenier said. “I wanted a family, I wanted a partnership, I wanted to have children.” The actor has not completely retired from the entertainment industry and continues to appear in movies and shows, but it is clear that his priority lies with family and his several business ventures.

Despite missing out on a role in the sequel, Grenier has no hard feelings for the team. "I spoke to David Frankel, the director, recently,” he told People. “I was disappointed ... But, you know, apparently, my character is a controversial character, so he might need his own spinoff.” In April 2026, he starred in an ad for Starbucks Energy Refreshers, poking fun at his non-involvement. "You might have seen the headlines — I wasn’t asked to be part of a certain sequel,” he said in the commercial. “But I’m good. Really. It’s all good energy.”