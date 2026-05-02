Where was ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ 2 filmed? Inside real locations that bring iconic sequel to life

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ 2 brings back familiar faces and stunning real-world locations, turning New York and Milan into the film’s most stylish backdrops.

Fashion’s most intimidating boss is back on the big screen, and this time, the spotlight is not just on the clothes. With ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ 2 now playing in theaters after its May 1 release, fans are paying close attention to something beyond the story: its real-world settings. From Manhattan streets to grand Italian landmarks, the sequel uses actual locations to shape its look, much like its 2006 predecessor. The film reunites Anne Hathaway as Andy Sachs and Meryl Streep as the ever-demanding Miranda Priestly. Their complicated professional history once again drives the plot, with Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci also returning to the mix. While the characters are fictional, the world they move through feels anything but. That sense of realism comes largely from the choice to shoot in recognizable places rather than relying solely on studio sets.

A still of Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci from 'The Devil Wears Prada' 2 (Image Source: The Walt Disney Company | The Devil Wears Prada)

New York City once again serves as the backbone of the story. The production team built an expanded version of the Runway magazine offices. They used the city as their base while scaling up the design far beyond what was seen in the original film. A few locations come with surprising backstories. For instance, a property in New York was used to portray Sasha Barnes’s (Lucy Liu) Vermont estate, with filming taking place at Billy Joel’s Long Island mansion. Notably, the mansion happened to be up for sale during the early stages of production. Interestingly, scenes meant to represent Miranda’s Hamptons residence were filmed nearby, just a few houses away. Her home scenes were shot at a waterfront property located along Centre Island Road in Long Island.

A still of Anne Hathaway from 'The Devil Wears Prada' 2 (Image Source: The Walt Disney Company | The Devil Wears Prada)

The film also revisits some spots that fans might remember from the first installment. The Upper East Side townhouse used years ago makes another appearance. Meanwhile, the entrance to Elias-Clarke, the publishing company at the center of the story, once again draws inspiration from the lobby of the McGraw-Hill building. For one of the film’s major events, the Runway gala, production turned to the exterior of the American Museum of Natural History. While New York carries much of the story, the film also crosses the Atlantic to Italy. Scenes set in Milan bring a different tone. One of the standout moments, Runway’s fashion show, was filmed at Accademia di Brera. The choice of venue reportedly came down to privacy concerns, especially with a surprise cameo from Lady Gaga that the filmmakers wanted to keep under wraps.

A still of Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway from 'The Devil Wears Prada' 2 (Image Source: The Walt Disney Company | The Devil Wears Prada)

Originally, the team considered using the famous Duomo di Milano, but plans changed to maintain secrecy. Moreover, the Lake Como villa of character Benji Barnes used in the story was filmed at Villa Balbiano. For hotel scenes, the production combined multiple locations, including Palazzo Parigi for exterior and lobby shots, while interior sequences were recreated back in New York at the Woolworth Mansion. Several other Milan landmarks make brief appearances as well, including Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Palazzo Clerici, Santa Maria delle Grazie, and Villa Arconati. Not every setting could be captured on location, though. The museum dedicated to Leonardo da Vinci’s ‘The Last Supper’ was recreated on a soundstage instead of filming at the real location.