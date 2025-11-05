New ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’ trailer delves into Springtrap’s origins, and Skeet Ulrich's big role

In the newly released trailer, fans get a closer look at the animatronics and what lies ahead for Mike Schmidt

Universal Pictures has finally dropped the official trailer of 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2', scheduled to hit the screens on December 5, 2025. In the newly released trailer, fans got a closer look at the animatronics and what lies ahead for Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), Abby Schmidt (Piper Rubio), and Vanessa Shelly (Elizabeth Lail). The trailer starts with an opening shot of Vanessa waking up from a nightmare. The camera then transitions to a clip showing a younger version of Vanessa running away and hiding from her father, William Afton (Matthew Lillard), suggesting that the sequel will delve deep into Springtrap's origin story.

In the official trailer, viewers can also spot Lillard's return as Springtrap; however, it appears to be reversed for flashbacks due to the fate of his character at the end of the 2023 horror film 'Five Nights at Freddy's.' In addition to this, viewers can also see Skeet Ulrich's first appearance in the trailer as Henry Emily. For the unversed, Henry is one unseen but important character in the famous video franchise that offers help to other players via cassette tapes to survive against the animatronic terror.

As per Just Jared, the official synopsis of the film 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' reads, "One year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. The stories about what transpired there have been twisted into a campy local legend, inspiring the town’s first-ever Fazfest. Former security guard Mike (Hutcherson) and police officer Vanessa (Lail) have kept the truth from Mike’s 11-year-old sister, Abby (Rubio), concerning the fate of her animatronic friends. But when Abby sneaks out to reconnect with Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy, it will set into motion a terrifying series of events, revealing dark secrets about the true origin of Freddy’s, and unleashing a long-forgotten horror hidden away for decades."

As soon as the trailer of 'Five Nights at Freddy's 2' dropped on YouTube, fans flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages. One social media user wrote, "Crazy how they put both original scream killers in the new movie." A second user penned, "You've cooked with the animatronics! Absolute cinema." Another netizen went on to say, "The original Legendary Duo of Slasher Cinema has returned, Mathew Lillard and Skeet Ulrich (AKA Billy Loomis and Stu Macher) are together in this movie! This is gonna be absolute cinema."