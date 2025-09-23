'DWTS' alum slams season 34 critics — and her 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' analogy is brutally on point

Just days into ‘DWTS’ Season 34, a fiery TikTok rant is forcing fans to rethink how far criticism should go

When it comes to ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ fans love the spectacle, the glitter, and the chance to judge every lift and twirl from the comfort of their couch. But former pro dancer Lindsay Arnold is reminding the internet that the ballroom isn’t just about sparkling costumes and perfectly choreographed routines. It’s about real people with real lives. And she wasn’t afraid to step into the spotlight to defend them. Just two days after the season 34 premiere, Arnold took to TikTok to address a flood of commentary that she described as mean-spirited, cruel, and unfairly targeted at the ‘DWTS’ family.

While she hasn’t competed on the show since season 30, Arnold has remained connected to the series as a longtime alum. She’s also the proud older sister of rising pro Rylee Arnold, who is currently paired with ‘Pentatonix’ star Scott Hoying, as per People. With fire in her eyes and frustration in her voice, Arnold delivered a message she felt needed to be heard: “I've seen it all. Literally — a video or a comment made about every single pro, about the judges, about the hosts, about the troupe, and it's making me sick,” she began. “I literally feel sick to my stomach. You understand that these are real people right?”

According to Entertainment Now, she drew a sharp comparison between ‘DWTS’ and the TV series ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’ She pointed out that critiquing the decisions of made-up characters is not the same as publicly shaming real performers. “This isn’t some made-up TV show and they're all playing their characters. This is not Conrad, Belly and Jeremiah, where we can just comment on their decisions and their choices and their lives like their [sic] just not real people,” she said. “These are real people, who are doing a job that literally none of you could do. That’s what kills me, it's like ‘my hot take, I think that they didn't do this good enough.’ Let’s see you do it. Let’s see you do it. You couldn’t.”

Arnold admitted she was “fired up,” especially since the online vitriol wasn’t just aimed at strangers but at her closest circle of colleagues and loved ones. “I care about all those people. That's my family. That's my friends. And I'm coming here to say that literally the job of being a pro is one of the hardest ever,” she insisted. Still, her video wasn’t about silencing opinions. Arnold closed her TikTok with a direct call for kindness, making it clear she wasn’t discouraging viewers from sharing their opinions, only from weaponizing them. “Be better,” she urged.

Her caption carried the same message: “Let’s be better you guys. If you absolutely HAVE to throw shade come throw it at me. I can handle it." By offering herself as a target, Arnold underscored just how protective she feels over the current cast, especially her younger sister. In the end, Arnold’s fiery TikTok wasn’t just about shutting down trolls. It was about protecting a community she loves. Though she may not be competing this season, her loyalty to the ballroom is unwavering. And for her, anyone who steps into the ballroom deserves respect, not ridicule.