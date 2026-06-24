Who won ‘Jeopardy!’ today? Adam Remsen bets it all on Daily Double to snatch victory

Adam Remsen faces off against Joey Tebban, from Stamford, Connecticut, and Sarah Michel, from Buffalo, New York, in his eighth game

Adam Remsen took another step towards becoming a super-champion with his eighth game on Tuesday's episode of 'Jeopardy!' In this episode, he faced off against Joey Tebban, from Stamford, Connecticut, and Sarah Michel, from Buffalo, New York. In this game, Daily Doubles (DD) decided the winner. Both the returning champion and challengers put their best foot forward. The game began on a disappointing note for Remsen and Michel. Both contestants were in the negative after getting their first clues wrong. However, they did not give up and slowly paved their way back into the game. For Remsen, his fortunes turned after the eighth clue. He finally came in the positive, but Tebban remained in the lead with $1,000.

Adam Remsen talking about his win on 'Jeopardy! (Image Source: Substack | Jeopardy!)

Remsen turned the tide in his favor by the time the first commercial break arrived (after the 15th clue). He reached $3,200. However, things were still a bit dicey as Tebban stood on $2,600, very close to him. Both had, by that point, delivered five correct answers. Michel was dead last with $1,400. Hence, when Remsen detected the first Daily Double on the 16th clue, he decided to go all in. The DD belonged to the category 'Poors,' and its clue read, "In an 1862 novel, he wrote the line 'Jean had no work. The family had no bread… seven children.'" The returning champion answered 'Who is Victor Hugo?' which was deemed correct by judges, pulling him far ahead of Tebban with $6,400.

Cast Photos of (L) Joey Tebban and (R) Sarah Michel (Image Source: Jeopardy!)

Things remained more or less the same throughout the 'Jeopardy!' round. At the end of this round, Remsen had $7,000 in his pockets. Tebban was following behind with $3,800, while Michel had made considerable progress and now had $3,000. These numbers reveal that the challengers were answering back-to-back with correct responses. However, Remsen's DD advantage was too hard to overcome. His DD decision was also proven correct, as without a brave bet, Tebban would have likely maintained his lead or at least stayed very close. 'Double Jeopardy' (DJ) saw Michel trying to get to the top with some DD luck. She found her first DD on clue number two, belonging to the category, 'One Letter Different.' The clue read, "Minuteman or Tomahawk, for example & an official written message." Michel had made it a true Daily Double, and when the answer evaded her, she was visibly upset.

Adam Remsen and Ken Jennings from 'Jeopardy!' (Image Source: Instagram | @adamfromjeopardy)

The substitute teacher did not give up and quickly collected $1,200 in the next few clues. The second DD also came her way on clue number 11. In the second round, the contestants could bet up to $2000 on a DD, even if they did not have a sufficient amount. Michel used this feature and bet $2000. This DD was from the category 'Their Last Bow,' and its clue read, "This American bandleader played a last U.K. 'Hangar Concert' Oct. 3, 1944; his band played on Christmas in Paris without him." She answered, 'Who is Glenn Miller?' which was deemed correct and elevated her winnings to $3,200. Remsen, on the other hand, gave one of his best performances to date and ended the round with $18,200. Michel had worked her way up nicely and now had $4,000. Tebban's expertise got him $8,200. These numbers meant that Remsen was going into 'Final Jeopardy' (FJ) with a runaway lead.

Being a football fan could help you with tonight's Final #Jeopardy! 🏈 💭 pic.twitter.com/oLw2OiuMRf — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) June 24, 2026

The FJ was from the category 'Ranks & Titles,' and its clue read, "One of the titles the U.S. President has includes nicknames for 2 NFL teams that represent these cities." All of them answered: 'What are Washington and Kansas City?' which was the correct response. The result reflects how close a competition this installment was, as all three, at separate points, went on a little bit of a run and left none of the clues unplayed. The fans expressed displeasure on Reddit about the clue from a specific topic like sports, but still being attached to something as expansive as 'Ranks & Titles'. Michel walked away with $7,284 while Tebban took $8,399. Remsen came out on top with $19,101 and will now participate in his ninth game with an eight-day total of $168,404.