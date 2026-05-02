MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Andor’ actor joins Disney’s live-action ‘Tangled’ with new mysterious role created just for film

‘Andor’ actor boards Disney’s ‘Tangled’ in a mysterious role as filming nears, adding a new twist to the live-action take on the beloved fairy tale.
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 1 DAY AGO
A still of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from 'Tangled' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @disneykids)
A still of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from 'Tangled' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @disneykids)

Diego Luna, who starred in ‘Andor,’ is stepping into Disney territory once again, but this time with a twist that has got fans guessing. As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has signed on for the live-action version of ‘Tangled’, though exactly who he is playing remains tightly under wraps. What is known so far is that Luna is not taking on a familiar character from the animated original. Instead, the filmmakers have cooked up a new role just for this retelling. That little detail alone has sparked plenty of curiosity, as Disney usually sticks pretty close to the blueprint when it revisits its animated hits. 

Production is gearing up to begin in Spain this June, which means things are moving quickly behind the scenes. Leading the film are Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim, who will portray Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Croft steps into the role of the sheltered young woman with impossibly long, magical hair, while Manheim takes on the charming thief who helps her break free from a life locked away in a tower. Both actors landed their roles after a wide casting search that stretched across continents late last year. It seems Disney was not in a hurry and wanted to get this pairing just right. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn, who will play Mother Gothel, the manipulative figure who keeps Rapunzel hidden from the world. Hahn has been on a bit of a roll lately, thanks to her standout performances in ‘Agatha All Along’ and ‘The Studio’. 

A still of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from 'Tangled' (Image Source: YouTube | @disneykids)
A still of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from 'Tangled' (Image Source: YouTube | @disneykids)

So, her casting here feels like a good choice for a character who walks the line between charm and menace. Behind the camera, Michael Gracey is calling the shots. He previously directed ‘The Greatest Showman’ and ‘Better Man’. That experience will likely come in handy, as this adaptation is expected to keep the musical aspect alive. The original film was packed with memorable songs, and it would be hard to imagine this version skipping that element entirely. On the production side, Kristin Burr is backing the project through her Burr! Productions banner. She previously worked on ‘Cruella’ and ‘Freakier Friday’, so she’s already got experience handling reimagined versions of well-known properties. 

A screenshot of animated Rapunzel and Mother Gothel from 'Tangled' clip (Image Source: YouTube | @disneyanimation)
A screenshot of animated Rapunzel and Mother Gothel from 'Tangled' clip (Image Source: YouTube | @disneyanimation)

The script comes from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, along with Michael Montemayor, whose recent work includes ‘Everyone I Know is Dead’. Overseeing the film for Disney’s live-action division is Jessica Virtue, who is helping guide the project from development through production. With filming about to kick off and casting steadily falling into place, the movie is starting to take shape, even if some of the juiciest details are still being kept under lock and key. Still, one question hanging in the air is whether Luna’s role will involve singing. Disney has not shared that detail yet, and everything about his character is being kept quiet for now. It is a bit of a waiting game, and fans are left reading between the lines.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' gets a rare global theatrical release
MOVIES

Greta Gerwig's 'Narnia: The Magician's Nephew' gets a rare global theatrical release

After an injury on set forced Netflix to delay its take on 'Narnia,' the streamer moved it to February 2027 for a wide theatrical release window.
1 day ago
'Harry Potter' stunt double David Holmes turns his story of resilience into stage play
MOVIES

'Harry Potter' stunt double David Holmes turns his story of resilience into stage play

David Holmes and associates are developing a play about his life before and after the accident on the 'Harry Potter' sets.
1 day ago
DC’s ‘Lanterns’ finally has a release date — And fans are already counting down
MOVIES

DC’s ‘Lanterns’ finally has a release date — And fans are already counting down

‘Lanterns,’ featuring at least three iterations of the titular hero, will arrive on HBO later in 2026.
1 day ago
Where was ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ 2 filmed? Inside real locations that bring iconic sequel to life
MOVIES

Where was ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ 2 filmed? Inside real locations that bring iconic sequel to life

‘The Devil Wears Prada’ 2 brings back familiar faces and stunning real-world locations, turning New York and Milan into the film’s most stylish backdrops.
1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez returns to rom-com with 'Ted Lasso' star in a raunchy new Netflix film 'Office Romance'
MOVIES

Jennifer Lopez returns to rom-com with 'Ted Lasso' star in a raunchy new Netflix film 'Office Romance'

Jennifer Lopez is a girl boss with a big office, but her new relationship threatens to unravel lives in unexpected ways in 'Office Romance.'
2 days ago
'The Blair Witch Project' reboot finalizes director as it brings back original cast in key roles
MOVIES

'The Blair Witch Project' reboot finalizes director as it brings back original cast in key roles

Joshua Leonard and Michael C. Williams, who starred in the 1999 film, will be part of the upcoming reboot
2 days ago
'Resident Evil' finally drops its first trailer and video-game adaptation is releasing sooner than you think
MOVIES

'Resident Evil' finally drops its first trailer and video-game adaptation is releasing sooner than you think

The upcoming horror film 'Resident Evil' is produced and co-financed by Constantin Film and PlayStation Productions, and is directed by Zach Cregger.
2 days ago
'One Night Only' drops trailer starring Monica Barbaro, Callum Turner, and iconic 'The Breakfast Club' star
MOVIES

'One Night Only' drops trailer starring Monica Barbaro, Callum Turner, and iconic 'The Breakfast Club' star

Fateful night that could change everything for two unlikely singles in New York, where intimacy needs marriage, 'One Night Only' dropped its trailer.
2 days ago
Netflix drops first-look of 'The Whisper Man' with Robert De Niro and Adam Scott—And it's giving chills
MOVIES

Netflix drops first-look of 'The Whisper Man' with Robert De Niro and Adam Scott—And it's giving chills

Netflix releases first look at its upcoming thriller 'The Whisper Man' centered around a serial killer mystery.
3 days ago
Is 'They Will Kill You' inspired by true events? Inside the director's creepy real-life experience
MOVIES

Is 'They Will Kill You' inspired by true events? Inside the director's creepy real-life experience

Directed by Kirill Sokolov, 'They Will Kill You,' hits home screens just a month after its theatrical release and is making headlines.
3 days ago