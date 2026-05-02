‘Andor’ actor joins Disney’s live-action ‘Tangled’ with new mysterious role created just for film

‘Andor’ actor boards Disney’s ‘Tangled’ in a mysterious role as filming nears, adding a new twist to the live-action take on the beloved fairy tale.

Diego Luna, who starred in ‘Andor,’ is stepping into Disney territory once again, but this time with a twist that has got fans guessing. As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the actor has signed on for the live-action version of ‘Tangled’, though exactly who he is playing remains tightly under wraps. What is known so far is that Luna is not taking on a familiar character from the animated original. Instead, the filmmakers have cooked up a new role just for this retelling. That little detail alone has sparked plenty of curiosity, as Disney usually sticks pretty close to the blueprint when it revisits its animated hits.

Production is gearing up to begin in Spain this June, which means things are moving quickly behind the scenes. Leading the film are Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim, who will portray Rapunzel and Flynn Rider. Croft steps into the role of the sheltered young woman with impossibly long, magical hair, while Manheim takes on the charming thief who helps her break free from a life locked away in a tower. Both actors landed their roles after a wide casting search that stretched across continents late last year. It seems Disney was not in a hurry and wanted to get this pairing just right. Joining them is Kathryn Hahn, who will play Mother Gothel, the manipulative figure who keeps Rapunzel hidden from the world. Hahn has been on a bit of a roll lately, thanks to her standout performances in ‘Agatha All Along’ and ‘The Studio’.

A still of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from 'Tangled' (Image Source: YouTube | @disneykids)

So, her casting here feels like a good choice for a character who walks the line between charm and menace. Behind the camera, Michael Gracey is calling the shots. He previously directed ‘The Greatest Showman’ and ‘Better Man’. That experience will likely come in handy, as this adaptation is expected to keep the musical aspect alive. The original film was packed with memorable songs, and it would be hard to imagine this version skipping that element entirely. On the production side, Kristin Burr is backing the project through her Burr! Productions banner. She previously worked on ‘Cruella’ and ‘Freakier Friday’, so she’s already got experience handling reimagined versions of well-known properties.

A screenshot of animated Rapunzel and Mother Gothel from 'Tangled' clip (Image Source: YouTube | @disneyanimation)

The script comes from Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, known for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ and ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer’, along with Michael Montemayor, whose recent work includes ‘Everyone I Know is Dead’. Overseeing the film for Disney’s live-action division is Jessica Virtue, who is helping guide the project from development through production. With filming about to kick off and casting steadily falling into place, the movie is starting to take shape, even if some of the juiciest details are still being kept under lock and key. Still, one question hanging in the air is whether Luna’s role will involve singing. Disney has not shared that detail yet, and everything about his character is being kept quiet for now. It is a bit of a waiting game, and fans are left reading between the lines.