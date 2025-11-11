5 ‘Stranger Things’ characters we think will die in season 5 and Will Byers is definitely on the list

From Will Byers to Jim Hopper, we take a look at some key characters most likely to die in season 5

'Stranger Things' Season 5 will surely see some major deaths. The final instalment of the hit Netflix series promises to be an epic rollercoaster, and it's only fitting that it does so by throwing in some big losses. While some of them have beaten the Upside Down and the evil emanating, there's only so far they can all go. Whether it was Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) or Jim Hopper (David Harbour), some of these names have made it out in their first encounter with Vecna. The question, however, is whether they will be among the last few standing. Ahead of the much-awaited final season, here's our list of 5 fan-favorite characters most likely to die in 'Stranger Things' Season 5.

Will Byers (Noah Schnapp)

It all started with the vanishing of Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and it's perhaps only fitting that it ends with him. The character has been a vital cog of the Upside Down, and despite his rescue, he was still the only person with ties to the Mind Flayer. His death would also bring the series to a full circle. With the trailer using Will to help him "one last time", it's interesting to see how the first and final seasons come together and might result in his death in what could be a necessary move.

Steve Harrington (Joe Keery)

Four seasons of 'Stranger Things' saw Joe Keery's Steve Harrington escape the jaws of death. However, the probability of him kicking the bucket is pretty high. From a cocky jerk to an absolute hero, Steve has fast become one of the more popular characters in the show. That said, the instalment would be right for him to end his run on the show in the form of an emotional death. Compared to the other characters, Steve is one of those with no main ties to Vecna or the Upside Down. One of the shots in the trailer sees him embracing a tearful Dustin, and that hints at what could be an almost certain death.

Jim Hopper (David Harbour)

Much like Steve, Hopper is one of the characters who has had a brush with death several times. It remains to be seen if there is an ending to his character in the final installment. Fans have theorized that his lack of screentime in the trailer was a hint of his looming death. Should the show look at keeping the key characters alive, then Hopper might be one of the players likely to die.

Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman)

Since his introduction in Season 3, Brett Gelman has gone on to become one of the more likable characters. But it's also worth noting that 'Stranger Things' has a proven record of killing off fan-favorite characters. His death would add to the list of likeable characters who make the supreme sacrifice or become casualties of war.

Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer)

While she's shown that she could be quite a badass, Natalia Dyer's Nancy Wheeler has become a key part of the show, especially with her brother Mike (Finn Wolfhard) getting tangled up with the Upside Down. Her death will come as a massive shock, especially with theories of how she would be one of the safe characters doing the rounds. Whether it's her or Jonathan is still a topic that's up for debate.