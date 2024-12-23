'Smile 2' star Naomi Scott teaches Jimmy Kimmel how to nail a ‘creepy smile’: "It's a very specific..."

Naomi Scott, the rising star of the psychological horror sequel Smile 2, recently made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. During the interview, she not only shared insights about her role in the film but also demonstrated how to perfect the 'creepiest smile ever.' The moment, both eerie and entertaining, left audiences both amused and in awe. The segment kicked off with Kimmel admitting that the Smile 2 billboard near his home terrifies his family. Scott, with a sly grin, subsequently asked whether it scared his children.

Kimmel confessed, “Yeah. There is a lot of scary stuff on Hollywood Boulevard in October and they are frightened by it. And I am a little bit frightened by it and even when I see the clips where people just kind of smile...it is something about the smiles.” Scott, with a mischievous sparkle in her eye, took the opportunity to teach Kimmel the art of the 'creepy smile.' She explained, “It is a very specific thing actually. Parker Finn is a director who is very specific about smiles,” she said.

She then guided Kimmel through the steps. “Give me a smile. A really big smile. I am going to teach you. So there are three things. Massive smile, tilt your head down a little bit, and wide eyes. Yes.” The result? A hilariously eerie Kimmel, much to the delight of the audience. Scott plays Skye Riley, a pop star struggling with fame, trauma, and an invisible parasite that manifests through sinister smiles. Scott, who initially auditioned without labeling the project as strictly horror, said, “After seeing the first movie, I realized these films center on characters...It was very clear to me that it was a film that centers on character…”

As per Forbes, her performance in the movie has accumulated acclaim with many calling it one of the best in the genre. Scott’s portrayal of Skye required both mental and physical stamina. She recalled, “What I have really wanted is a challenge and a complex character to be able to sink my teeth into and these types of roles don't come along super often…Sometimes they do but it’s not meant for you and you miss out on it. I felt like a dog with a bone with this one, though, where I just wanted it after reading the script.”

Beyond Scott’s standout performance, Smile 2 boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Rosemarie Dewitt, Dylan Gelula, and Ray Nicholson. Despite the challenges of the role, Scott cherishes her Smile 2 experience. She exclaimed, “When I first saw [the completed movie], I turned to Finn Parker (the director) and said, ‘Everyone could hate this movie but I don't care. I love it.’”