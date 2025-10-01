Fifth Harmony star reacts strongly to 'DWTS' Season 34 elimination as night three ends

Despite their best efforts, a contestant’s dream of clinching the Mirrorball Trophy was shattered on Week 3 of the dance competition

With smooth moves and stellar performances, the competition on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 is heating up. In week 3 of the dance competition, the contestants shook their legs to viral TikTok songs. While Whitney Leavitt once again managed to score the highest, the TikTok night of the dancing show was not without some heartbreak. Despite giving their best, at the end of the episode, a contestant was eliminated, shattering their dreams to grab the Mirrorball trophy.

A still of Brandon Armstrong and Lauren Jauregui from 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 34 (Image Source: Instagram | @dancingwiththestars)

The 'Fifth Harmony' alum Lauren Jauregui and her partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated from 'Dancing With the Stars Season' 34 after their saucy Cha-Cha-Cha scored an average of 18 points. The singer had a whole moment with her partner Armstrong as they performed a cha-cha to the her former band's hit 'Work From Home' featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Not only that, but her former bandmates also made an unexpected appearance on the show, to show their support, making for a rare 'Fifth Harmony' reunion.

Despite tight competition and strong performances from other couples, the duo received the fewest votes and will not be moving forward in the season, as per ScreenRant. For Jauregui's performance, the judges also shared their encouraging thoughts. "I really like the way you move," Carrie Ann Inaba said.

She further added, "I want to see a lot more pop in your step… I want more dynamics. I want more of the life force to come out of you. ... Don't be afraid to hit it and quit it." Derek Hough added that while he looks forward to Jauregui's performances every week, she needs "more fire" for the Latin dances, as per People. "You have a wonderful lyrical quality," Bruno Tonioli told her. "Sometimes you have to hit and show the beat through your body like you would with your voice."