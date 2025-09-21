Moments after Ryan Seacrest scolds him, ‘Wheel of Fortune’ contestant loses massive prize in brutal round

Alvin Rosales' excitement during the Bonus Round invited a witty response from the 'Wheel of Fortune' host

‘Wheel of Fortune’ is back, and it is bigger than ever, with new additions and changes. The inaugural episode of what the makers are calling the 'Year of Fun' season saw a teacher from San Leandro, California, make an amazing comeback to reach the Bonus Round. His excitement and energy, however, invited a friendly scolding from host Ryan Seacrest before he spun the wheel. Appearing on the September 8 episode of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Season 43, Alvin Rosales competed against Lauren Davis, from Deer Park, Texas, and Erica Edwards, from Chicago, Illinois.

After the Toss-up round, Rosales was lagging far behind his opponents. Edwards led the table with $3,500, while Davis had bagged $2,100. During the Mystery Round, Alvin had only $2000, while Edwards had gained $24,500. But it wasn't long before the teacher from San Leandro would turn the tables. Solving a tricky puzzle in the Express Round, he bagged $18,900 and a seven-night trip to the Jamala Wildlife Lodge in Canberra, Australia, worth $13,332.

With a total of $36,232 and an Australia trip to his name, Alvin headed into the Bonus Round. His strong comeback had doubled his energy, and he was all set to take on the next puzzle. “That’s my sister, Gina Rosales,” the contestant yelled, pointing at her sister, who had joined him for the Bonus Round. Gina, meanwhile, flaunted her blue sweatshirt that read, “Alvin is a Wheel good pick!” Celebrating the moment, an excited Alvin screamed, “The sweatshirt made it on TV,” inviting a gentle pat on the shoulder from Seacrest. “You don’t have to yell. She’s only five feet away,” Seacrest scolded Alvin as the audience burst out laughing.

Following this humorous jab at the contestant, Seacrest brought the focus back to the game. “Alright, now, Alvin, we’re gonna spin the wheel here, see what you can do and add to your big winnings,” he said. “You ready?” he continued as Alvin stepped forward to spin the wheel. The San Leandro teacher had chosen 'Phrase' as his category. After being presented with the standard letters, R, S, T, L, N, and E, Alvin chose the letters M, D, F, and A. The final puzzle read: “_ _ND _F A _ _ _ DEAL.”

The clock began ticking, and Alvin tried his best to guess the answer; “Band of a Big Deal,” “Hand of a Big Deal,” the contestant muttered, but could not fix on an answer. He did get the phrase "Kind Of A Big Deal" but the timer had run out. "You were right there," Seacrest said, as Alvin let out a disappointed groan. Seacres opened the Golden Envelope to reveal that Alvin had just missed out on $75,000 in the Bonus Round. Seacrest, however, lauded the contestant, saying that he was "kind of a big deal." “But $36,232 in a half hour. Keep up the good work,” he added. ‘Wheel of Fortune’ Season 43 is now airing on Peacock.