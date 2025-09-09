Think you can win ‘Wheel of Fortune’? Here’s your chance to prove it at a special live audition near you

Wheel of Fortune’s producers are scouting Philadelphia after a decade — find out how to audition and maybe be on TV!

These days, the makers of the long-running game show 'Wheel of Fortune' are busy searching for contestants in the City of Brotherly Love. Yeah, you read that right. According to a report by 6abc Philadelphia, a team of Wheel producers will be present at The Event Center at Rivers Casino Philadelphia this September to conduct their unique contestant hunt. For the unversed, let us share with you that it's been over a decade since 'Wheel of Fortune' last held in-person auditions in Philadelphia. The upcoming event will be one of the few live castings organized by the producers for the new season of the beloved game show.

This time, the 'Wheel of Fortune' contestants will get the golden opportunity to meet the producers of the show, and they will get the chance to prove to them they have what it takes to make it to the 'Wheel of Fortune' stage. In addition to this, the people attending the search event will also get the chance to win some exciting prizes, and no admission is needed. People who are 21 years and older can attend the event set to take place at The Event Center at Rivers Philadelphia, located at 1001 N. Delaware Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19125.

The forthcoming event will be held on September 18 and September 19 from 11 am to 3 pm. The contestants can start lining up at the venue at 10 am each morning of the casting call. Speaking of the parking at the venue, it's free. Along with this, a free shuttle service will be available throughout the day from the property's main entrance and Riversuites at The Battery, Rivers' boutique hotel across neighboring Penn Treaty Park.

If you are a big fan of 'Wheel of Fortune' or you aspire to be on the fan favorite game show, then you must attend the event, which will be held later this month. Don't miss the great chance to be a part of television history, and maybe you'll walk away with some fun prizes. In case you're wondering, Ryan Seacrest will be returning as the host for season 43 of 'Wheel of Fortune.' In August 2025, Seacrest took to his Instagram page and confirmed the same by posting a snap of himself eating dinner. The photo also featured a glass with the iconic 'Wheel of Fortune' in the center. "Dinner with a side of countdown. A new season of @WheelofFortune begins in just 1 month. Who’s ready?!" Seacrest wrote in the caption of the post.

Then, the fans flooded the comments section of Seacrest's Instagram post with exciting messages. One social media user wrote, "Ryan… You are doing such a great job hosting “Wheel”! You are funny and quite entertaining! Can’t wait for the new season to start!" Followed by a second user who penned, "I can’t wait! @ryanseacrest You’re the best! The show is so fun now🤣." Another 'Wheel of Fortune' fan remarked, "Man! We didn’t know how anyone could replace Pat. But Ryan, you are killing it. So so good! 👏🏼👏🏼." A fan commented, "Yes! Can’t wait! You are a great host!"