Who stars in 'Squid Game' Season 2? All the returning and new faces revealed

Netflix's 'Squid Game' Season 2 will make its premiere on Thursday, December 26

Following the massive success of Season 1, Netflix is all set to roll out the highly anticipated 'Squid Game' Season 2 on Thursday, December 26, which will surely add dazzle to the holiday season. The creative brainchild of Hwang Dong-hyuk, 'Squid Game' is one of the most successful shows in the history of Netflix and had even amassed the tag of a classic hit upon its release.

On the back of the explosive finale of Season 1, the wait for the new season is getting harder with each passing day. As Season 1 saw most of the original characters biting the dust, it's apparent that the new season will largely have a lineup of new and talented actors. So, if you are also planning to watch 'Squid Game' Season 2, let's first familiarize ourselves with the cast and characters.

Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-hun

The talented actor Lee Jung-jae is all set to make headlines once again as he will reprise the character of Seong Gi-hun in 'Squid Game' Season 2. The 51-year-old actor kicked off his career as a fashion model before quickly ascending the success ladder, all thanks to his extraordinary acting skills. Jung-jae made his acting debut in 1993 with 'Dinosaur Teacher', earning stardom overnight, which was solidified further with the hit drama 'Feelings' in 1994.

Jung-jae also ventured into business along with close friend Jung Woo-sung, establishing their entertainment label, Artist Company, in 2016. His most noteworthy acting performances are in 'Svaha: The Sixth Finger', 'Deliver Us from Evil', 'Along with the Gods: The Last 49 Days', and 'The Acolyte'.

Wi Ha-joon as Hwang Jun-ho

Every fan of 'Squid Game' Season 1 is waiting to know about the fate of police detective Hwang Jun-ho, which will be reprised by Wi Ha-joon in Season 2. Born on August 5, 1991, Ha-joon made his acting debut in 2012 with a short film, 'Peace in Them'. Ha-joon then continued to appear in small roles before hitting the jackpot with the 2018 film 'Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum'.

However, he gained mainstream success as the second male lead in 2019, with 'Romance Is a Bonus Book'. Ha-jun's acting skills earned him a nomination for Best New Actor in the television category at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards. His other noteworthy acting performances are in 'Miss & Mrs Cops,' 'Bad and Crazy,' 'The Worst of Evil,' 'Little Women,' and others.

Lee Byung-hun as Hwang In-ho

The iconic actor Lee Byung-hun will make a comeback in 'Squid Game' Season 2 with his enigmatic character Hwang In-ho. The charming actor made his debut with 'Asphalt My Hometown' in 1991 after a KBS talent audition. However, it was in 2000 that Byung-hun reached the heights of stardom with his big breakthrough, 'Joint Security Area.'

Following that, the actor rose to global stardom and earned massive praise for his performance in 'GI Joe: Retaliation'. He then appeared in 'Red 2' with Hollywood bigwigs. As for his personal life, Byung-hun married actress Lee Min-jung on August 10, 2013, and is blessed with a son and daughter.

Im Si-wan as Lee Myung-gi (333)

The singer and actor Im Si-wan will breathe life into the character of Lee Myung-gi, aka 333, a new contestant in 'Squid Game' Season 2. Si-wan, who was a part of the highly popular South Korean boy band 'ZE: A' in 2010, gained major traction for his acting skills for the historical drama 'Moon Embracing the Sun' in 2012.

The very next year, in 2013, Si-wan starred in 'The Attorney,' which earned him widespread recognition and critical success. The young actor started his mandatory military service on July 11, 2017. His other noteworthy acting performances are in 'Emergency Declaration,' 'Thirty-Nine,' and 'My Catman,' among others.

Kang Ha-neul as Dae-ho (388)

The 34-year-old Kang Ha-neul will play the character of Dae-ho, aka 388, in 'Squid Game' Season 2. A native of Busan, Ha-neul appeared with his father on 'Morning Garden' in 2005 and won three consecutive wins in the singing contest. At the time, Ha-neul was going with the name Kim Ha-neul and started his career with musical theaters. Ha-neul then secured the main lead role in 'My Mom! Super Mom!.'

Later he changed his name to Kang Ha-neul and gained mainstream success in 2013 with 'The Heirs.' Over the years, the talented actor has appeared in diverse acting projects, solidifying his status as a bankable actor. His most noteworthy acting performances are in 'The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure,' 'Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo,' 'Insider,' 'When the Camellia Blooms,' and 'Misaeng: Incomplete Life,' among others.

