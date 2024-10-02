'Squid Game' Season 2 teaser drops an invitation and it can only mean one thing

Netflix teases with a new sneak peek of 'Squid Game' Season 2 featuring a cast member from Season 1

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA: We are just three months away from the release of 'Squid Game' Season 2. The South Korean survival thriller took the Internet by storm in 2021 as it became Netflix's most-watched program in 94 countries. On Tuesday, October 1, Netflix dropped a special teaser of 'Squid Game' Season 2 inviting the audience to witness the thrilling game of life and death.

The teaser shows 'Train to Busan' actor Gong Yoo returning in his mysterious role of a recruiter. He is seen getting ready to lure financially vulnerable people to the game. He packs his briefcase with red and blue papers and stacks of cash before heading to the train station. Taking out the iconic dalgona slap card, he asks, 'Sir, would you like to play a game with me?"

'Squid Game' Season 2 teaser

'Squid Game' Season 2 to feature both new and returning faces

Lee Jung-jae will return as Player 456 in 'Squid Game' Season 2 (@netflix)

The latest teaser confirms the return of Gong Yoo as the well-dressed salesman/recruiter who is the first point of contact for people participating in the game. He had a guest appearance in Season 1 and fans can only expect to see him in limited screen time in the second season as well.

The other returning cast member is Lee Jung-jae who plays the lead role of Seong Gi-hun. Also known as Player 456, he participated in the game to settle his multiple debts and to prove the financial stability required to fight for the custody of his daughter before she left for the US with her mother and stepfather. He emerged as the winner of the game and walked out free in Season 2 only to return to the game.

Other returning characters are Front Man (Lee Byung-hun), the leader of the masked staff, and Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-jun), the detective who secretly enters the game while looking for his brother.

Since the players in Season 1 died during the game, the new season will introduce new players. The fresh cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, and Roh Jae-won.

What to expect in 'Squid Game' Season 2?

A still from 'Squid Game' Season 2 teaser (YouTube/@netflix)

With Season 2, creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is sure to raise the stakes for the players. The new players would compete for the whopping prize of 45.6 billion won to tackle their financial troubles. Meanwhile, instead of going to the States to reunite with his daughter, Player 456 will return to the survival game to take revenge on the Front Man and end the game for good.

How to stream 'Squid Game' Season 2?

Since the announcement of Season 2 in 2022, fans have been eagerly anticipating what new twists and turns the show will bring. 'Squid Game' Season 2 will be released on Netflix on December 26, 2024.

But hold your breath! Netflix is also working on the third season of the show. In August this year, the final season was confirmed with an expected release in 2025.

The real game begins. Squid Game Season 2 coming December 26. Final Season coming 2025. pic.twitter.com/qlek1ogGp9 — Squid Game (@squidgame) July 31, 2024

'Squid Game' Season 1 is currently available to stream on Netflix.