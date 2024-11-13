'Squid Game' director finally clears the air on T.O.P casting controversy with strong rebuke

Hwang Dong-hyuk admitted he was persuaded by money to return for 'Squid Game' Season 2, despite the stress of Season 1 costing him '8 or 9' teeth

As 'Squid Game' Season 2 nears its December 2024 debut, director Hwang Dong-hyuk has been openly addressing the issues surrounding the Netflix hit. In recent interviews, Hwang admitted he was persuaded by money to return for Season 2, despite the stress of Season 1 costing him “eight or nine” teeth. However, despite this, he's now setting the record straight over one casting controversy.

When the 'Squid Game' Season 2 cast was announced, it included new stars like Im Si Wan, Park Gyu-young, Kang Ha-neul, and former BIGBANG member and rapper, T.O.P. (Choi Seung-hyun). However, fans reacted sharply to T.O.P.’s involvement, citing his 2017 marijuana-related conviction, which led to a 10-month suspended prison sentence, a military discharge, and a retreat from the public eye. The news reignited debate over his return to the spotlight.

'Squid Game' Season 2 addresses ex-BIGBANG member T.O.P's casting controversy

On Wednesday, November 13, South Korean media outlet Maeil Business Newspaper reported on 'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk’s response to the casting backlash for Season 2. Addressing the controversy surrounding T.O.P.’s casting, Hwang admitted, “I never expected the issue to blow up the way it did.” He added, “The incident happened a long time ago, and the sentence was completed. Many artists have returned after similar incidents, so I thought it might be an appropriate time for him to return to work.” However, the strong response from fans left Hwang realizing he may have “misjudged” the public’s level of interest and scrutiny.

Despite this, Hwang stood by the former BIGBANG member, praising his “strong commitment” and confirming that he “personally oversaw his audition.” “He sent videos of his practice sessions and demonstrated effort and talent, even during script readings,” Hwang noted, affirming that Choi Seung-hyun was the “most suitable choice” for the role. Determined to stand by his decision, Hwang shared, “I decided to move forward, as we had already invested time together.”

'Squid Game' director Hwang Dong-hyuk rebukes 'favoritism' rumors

Hwang also dismissed rumors of favoritism in the casting process, stating, “I’ve always been particular about casting actors who are genuinely suited for their roles, and I don’t cast based on friendship. Even during my early career, I regretted the one time I tried that approach. It’s a principle I adhere to, especially with a project like *Squid Game,* where I’ve only cast actors I believe are right for the roles.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting the Season 2 premiere on December 26, 2024, with Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-joon, and Gong-yoo reprising their roles. Meanwhile, Netflix has already greenlit a third season, set to release next year.

'Squid Game Season 2' trailer

