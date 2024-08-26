Netflix Top 10 movies this week: 'White Chicks' slips to bottom as Mark Wahlberg's critically panned movie takes #1 spot

Here is the list for the top 10 Netflix movies in the United States of America

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Netflix, the world's leading streaming service, boasts an impressive 270 million subscribers. But have you ever wondered what keeps them glued to their screens? Each week, Netflix shares its top 10 most-watched movies, giving us a glimpse into what's trending.

In a thrilling turn of events, this week's Netflix Top 10 movies list witnesses a fresh wave of excitement as new contenders emerge to challenge the reigning champions. With last week's top spot holder, Tom Cruise's action-packed blockbuster, facing stiff competition, a new high-octane thriller has revved its engines and sped to the number one position. Meanwhile, fan favorites like 'The Union' and 'Night School' are holding tight, but others, are making a play for the top spots. It's a wild and unpredictable ride, and we're here to guide you through it.

10. 'White Chicks'

A still from 'White Chicks’ (@netflix)

Rounding out the list at number ten is 'White Chicks', which is a 2004 action-comedy film starring Shawn Wayans and Marlon Wayans. Meet FBI agent brothers Marcus and Kevin Copeland - two guys who are way more comfortable with guns and gadgets than glamour and glitz. But when they mess up a drug bust, they're stuck with a new assignment: playing babysitters to two wealthy socialites, Brittany and Tiffany Wilson. And things only get crazier from there! When the sisters bail, Marcus and Kevin come up with a wild plan - they'll disguise themselves as the Wilson sisters, complete with wigs, makeup, and prosthetics. Can these two guys really pull off being 'White Chicks'?

It's no surprise 'White Chicks' is back on the list! This goofy comedy has a way of making us laugh with its ridiculous disguises and witty one-liners. The Wayans brothers's chemistry is undeniable, making their antics impossible to resist. It's the perfect pick-me-up for a lighthearted laugh!

9. 'Jack Reacher'

A still from 'Jack Reacher' (@netflix)

Coming in at the ninth spot this, week is 'Jack Reacher' where a deadly morning in Pittsburgh leaves five people shot dead. Ex-US sniper James Barr is the prime suspect, but when he's taken into custody, he requests one man, Jack Reacher. The former Army investigator agrees to take on the case, teaming up with defense attorney Helen Rodin. As Reacher digs deeper, he uncovers inconsistencies at the crime scene, hinting that Barr may be innocent or had an accomplice. Reacher's search for the truth leads him into a dangerous web of conspiracy involving a local company responsible for the innocent lives lost. With no one to trust, Reacher becomes a one-man force, using his skills to track down the mastermind behind the killings. Can he uncover the truth and bring justice to the victims?

'Jack Reacher' remains a top choice for viewers who crave action-packed thrillers delivering non-stop action and twists that keep us guessing. Tom Cruise's unforgettable performance as the tough and clever Jack Reacher has us coming back for more - no wonder it's still a fan favorite.

8. 'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie'

The residents of Bikini Bottoms face a life-threatening situation in the climax of 'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie' (@netflix)

Coming in at number eight, 'Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie' is still charming audiences with its heart-pumping action. When Sandy's friends are suddenly snatched away by the sinister B.O.O.T.S. lab, she and SpongeBob embark on a daring rescue mission. But what they discover is mind-blowing - their friends are in line to become genetically modified, cloned, and sold as toys! Can Sandy and SpongeBob pull off the impossible and save their beloved Bikini Bottom?

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie' remains a fan favorite due to its unique blend of humor, heart, and high-stakes adventure Sandy's courageous spirit and loyalty to her friends make her a true hero, and that's why this movie stays on the Netflix list.

7. 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back'

Tom Cruise in a still from 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' (Paramount/@chiabellajames )

Holding strong at number seven, 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' proves Tom Cruise's iconic character still packs a punch. Tom Cruise is back as the unstoppable Jack Reacher, and this time he's on a mission to save his friend and ally, Major Susan Turner. When she's falsely accused of espionage, Reacher refuses to believe it and sets out to clear her name. But things get personal when he's framed for murder and becomes the target of a deadly mercenary known as the 'Hunter'. With his life on the line, Reacher must use every ounce of his strength and combat skills to take down the conspirators and uncover the truth. As he fights to save Turner and himself, he exposes a sinister government conspiracy that will stop at nothing. Can Reacher overcome the odds and save the day?

'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' still has us hooked thanks to its adrenaline-fueled action and Tom Cruise's electrifying portrayal of the unstoppable Reacher. The movie's heart-stopping suspense and surprises keep us guessing, securing its spot at number seven.

6. 'Inside the Mind of a Dog'

'Inside the Mind of a Dog' is a documentary on a man's BFF (@netflix)

At number six, 'Inside the Mind of a Dog' will surely leave you with a smile on your face due to its beautiful exploration of the unbreakable bond between humans and dogs. Rob Lowe's narration guides us on a journey to understand what makes our furry friends so loyal and loving, from their fascinating history to the science behind their adorable antics. Get ready to fall in love with three incredible dogs - a genius border collie, a sweet rescued mutt, and a playful pug - and discover the joy they bring to our lives. With heartwarming insights into service dogs and the amazing transformation of dogs from wild animals to our closest companions, 'Inside the Mind of a Dog' is a treat for anyone who's ever loved a dog.

Inside the Mind of a Dog' still tugs at our heartstrings because it beautifully showcases the unconditional love and loyalty that dogs bring to our lives. By sharing the fascinating stories of three incredible canine companions, this documentary reminds us why dogs will always be our best friends, keeping it firmly at number six.

5. 'Dr Seuss' The Lorax'

A still from the 'Dr Seuss' The Lorax’ (@netflix)

Climbing to fifth place, ‘Dr Seuss' The Lorax’ remains a beloved choice for viewers seeking both entertainment and environmental awareness.

The animated film, based on the classic Dr Seuss book, tells the story of a young boy who encounters the grumpy yet endearing Lorax, the guardian of the forest, as he fights to protect the trees from industrial greed.

With its vibrant animation, catchy musical numbers, and timeless message about the importance of conservation, ‘The Lorax’ continues to resonate with audiences, making it a staple in Netflix’s top movies.

4. 'Trolls Band Together'

Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick voices the characters in 'Trolls Band Together'(@universalpictures)

Dropping to fourth place, continues to charm audiences with its colorful animation and infectious music. The latest installment in the ‘Trolls’ franchise brings back the lovable characters as they embark on a new adventure filled with friendship, family, and lots of singing.

The film’s vibrant visuals, catchy tunes, and positive messages about unity and love make it a hit with both kids and parents. Its ability to entertain audiences of all ages ensures its continued success in Netflix’s top 10 movies.

3. 'Night School'

Kevin Hart, Rob Riggle, and Tiffany Haddish in a still from 'Night School' (@netflix)

Coming in at the third spot is 'Night School' which continues to make the grade with its hilarious comedy and heartfelt story. Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish star in this laugh-out-loud film about a group of misfits who find friendship and purpose in a night school class. With its lighthearted humor, lovable characters, and uplifting message about second chances, 'Night School' is a top pick for all kinds of audiences, keeping it near the top of Netflix's most-watched movies.

2. 'The Emoji Movie'

A still from 'The Emoji Movie’ (@netflix)

Climbing the ranks all the way to the second spot, ‘The Emoji Movie’ remains on Netflix’s top 10 list with its vibrant and playful world. This animated film dives into the hidden world of emojis inside a smartphone, focusing on Gene, an emoji with multiple expressions who embarks on a journey to become a normal emoji.

Despite mixed reviews, the movie’s bright visuals, humor, and relatable digital-age storyline continue to attract a younger audience. Its resurgence in popularity shows that it still holds appeal for families looking for a light-hearted, tech-savvy adventure.

1. 'The Union'

Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry in a still from 'The Union' (@netflix)

'The Union' explodes onto the scene at the number one spot, winning our hearts with its irresistible mix of action, suspense, and romance. We can't help but root for Mark Wahlberg's lovable and hilarious Mike McKenna, a regular guy thrown into the spy game, and Halle Berry's Roxanne, a stunning and fearless secret agent. With its non-stop thrills, laugh-out-loud moments, and sizzling chemistry, this movie keeps us glued to our screens. It's the perfect treat for anyone looking for a fun, exciting ride, and that's why 'The Union' is the most-watched movie of the week.