'Squid Game' Season 2 trailer brings back Player 456 with a thrilling new mission

Netflix has dropped the exciting first trailer of 'Squid Game' Season 2, watch here

South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae has returned to play his iconic role of Seong Gi-hun aka Player 456 in the much-awaited second season of 'Squid Game'. A month before the release of the survival thriller show, Netflix has dropped the trailer of 'Squid Game' Season 2, transporting viewers to the same level of thrill, fear and desperation they saw in Season 1.

In the trailer, released on Tuesday, November 26, Player 456 is back into the deadly game with new mission in mind- he has to avenge for what happened the previous time and bring this game to an end. As he goes through the same challenges and dilemmas, he says, "I'm trying to bring an end to this game." He even warns other participants about the dangers that lies ahead of them but 45.6 billion won is too big a cash prize to let go.

'Squid Game' Season 2 trailer

Who stars in 'Squid Game' Season 2?

Lee Jung-jae in 'Squid Game' Season 2 (YouTube/@netflix)

'Squid Game' Season 2 is led by Lee Jung-jae who returns in his role of Player 456. Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo also reprise their roles from Season 1. There's a long list of new cast members as the game has new participants this time. Some of the names include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji.

This season will bring new set of intriguing participants with their own backstory. We'll see a mother-son-duo, an ex-couple and many other desperate and intriguing individuals joining the game for the massive prize.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who made history at the 74th Primetime Emmys as he become the first Asian to win Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series, once again returns as director, writer, creator and producer for Season 2.

When will 'Squid Game' Season 2 release?

A still from 'Squid Game' Season 2 trailer (YouTube/@netflix)

'Squid Game' Season 2 went into production in July 2023 and fans have been eagerly waiting for its release since then. Hold your breath as the wait is almost over. 'Squid Game' Season 2 arrives on Thursday, December 26.

All the episodes will be released simultaneously, so that you can binge-watch this thrilling series at the comfort of your homes. It is scheduled to release on Netflix, membership of which starts at $6.99 / month (standard plan with ads). So, it’s time to renew your Netflix subscription and hop onto this thrilling journey.

