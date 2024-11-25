‘Squid Game’ Season 2 controversy explained: Netflix hunts down ‘worst leak in streaming history’

Netlfix is set to take legal actions to catch the leaker responsible for content breaching back in August 2024

Netflix is taking legal action to identify the individual responsible for leaking unreleased shows, including 'Arcane' Season 2 and 'Squid Game' Season 2. A subpoena filed against Discord seeks details about the user '@jacejohns4n,' who allegedly shared stolen content online.

The move comes after a significant security breach disrupted Netflix’s release plans, with the leaks sparking widespread industry concerns over content protection. The streaming giant, dealing with the fallout of a security breach, is taking aggressive action to prevent further leaks and protect its intellectual property.

'Squid Game' 2 hacker admits to leaking multiple Netflix shows

'Squid Game' Season 2 teaser confirms the return of Gong Yoo (YouTube/@netflix)

The self-proclaimed leaker, using the alias 'Jace Fohr Johnson,' took credit for exposing unreleased Netflix titles, including 'Arcane' Season 2, 'Heartstopper' Season 3, and 'Spellbound'. In an online interview, the leaker claimed to have sourced the content through a contact at Iyuno where he said, "My name is Jace Fohr Johnson, I was responsible for the worst leak in streaming history. I leaked arcane S02, heartstopper S03, the plankton movie, terminator Zero, Dan Dan Dan, spellbound and many other shows."

Jace further declared that the leaks were merely 'Phase 1' of a larger scheme and expressed intentions to continue their campaign. The leaks have caused widespread disruption for Netflix, which confirmed the breach in partnership with Iyuno, a dubbing and post-production studio also serving Amazon, Disney, and HBO. Netflix labeled the breach 'unfortunate' and is determined to remove the leaked content from online platforms.

Netflix takes legal actions to nab the 'Squid Game' leaker

A still from 'Squid Game' Season 2

In response, Netflix has now secured legal measures to force Discord to disclose any identifying information, including names, IP addresses, and email details tied to the '@jacejohns4n' account. The subpoena, issued by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, reflects the company’s intent to hold the individual accountable for the leaks. Iyuno, acknowledging the security breach, has pledged to strengthen its defenses.

“Protecting our clients’ confidentiality is our highest priority,” a spokesperson stated, as reported by Comic Book Resources highlighting their ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, Netflix is working aggressively to remove leaked content and prevent future breaches, reinforcing its position against unauthorized content distribution in an increasingly vulnerable digital landscape.