Who stars in 'RHOP' Season 9? Housewives unite for explosive drama

POTOMAC, MARYLAND: 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 is on the horizon, promising a whirlwind of drama with new cast members joining the mix. This season will likely explore the fallout from Karen Huger's controversial car accident and DUI charges and so much more. After the explosive trailer launch, expectations are high for bombshell catfights and shifting alliances that threaten existing relationships.

The teaser offers a sneak peek at the upcoming drama, including heated arguments, housewives entering the dating scene, White House visits, and a group vacation to Panama. 'RHOP' Season 9 brings back fan favorites, including Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, D Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton. They'll be joined by Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart, along with a familiar face, Jacqueline Blake. Additionally, Jassi Rideaux is also joining the season as a new friend.

Gizelle Bryant

Gizelle Bryant is a socialite and a single mother of three daughters living in Potomac. Raised by influential parents, she graduated from Hampton University and later returned to Potomac after her marriage to megachurch pastor Jamal Bryant ended. Gizelle is actively involved in philanthropy and entrepreneurship.

Gizelle is set to enter the dating scene this season with a man who is 16 years younger than her. She is also focusing on her newly rebranded GNA Fusion, a wellness initiative in memory of her late father. Moreover, her attempts to mend broken bonds seem to be falling short.

Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby is an entrepreneur and a certified yoga instructor in Maryland. She is known for her passion for hospitality, philanthropy, and holistic health. She has attended the University of Maryland and was married to Australian real estate millionaire Michael Darby, who is 29 years her senior. The couple welcomed two sons, Dean in 2019 and Dylan in 2021, before officially separating in 2022.

Ashley is currently prioritizing her life as a single mother as well as her peace. In the upcoming season, the 'RHOP' star will get back into the dating world. In the trailer, she confronts Karen about endangering others' lives following her drunk driving accident.

Karen Huger

Karen Huger is a successful entrepreneur who was raised on a family farm in Virginia. Inspired by her father's hard work, she pursued her education at the University of Virginia and has since launched various beauty, fashion, and lifestyle ventures, including her signature fragrance, La’Dame, available at Bloomingdale’s and HSN. Karen's growing brand also includes a wig line and a home fragrance gift set.

In the upcoming season of 'RHOP,' Karen's legal troubles are expected to take center stage. The trailer prominently features the Grande Dame, showcasing the impact of her accident on her and her family, as she seeks sympathy for her controversial actions. However, Ashley swiftly puts her in check, highlighting the danger Karen posed to others because of her negligence. Karen also finds herself in the midst of numerous catfights, with other housewives confronting her for labeling Wendy Osefo as "self-absorbed."

Wendy Osefo

Dr Wendy Osefo a professor, political analyst, and entrepreneur all rolled into one! Originally from Nigeria and raised in Maryland, she has learned the value of hard work from her single mother. Wendy holds several impressive degrees, including a PhD from Rutgers, where she made history as the first Black woman to earn a doctorate in public affairs/community development.

Although Wendy is stepping back from her professional career, a significant part of the trailer shows her in the White House. She is also preparing to celebrate her 40th birthday. Additionally, the upcoming season will highlight Wendy's "grudges" toward Karen.

Mia Thornton

Mia Thornton is a dynamic entrepreneur and independent investor who operates several franchises in Washington, D.C. A graduate of Southeastern Institute, she started her career as a clinic director in Charlotte, NC, eventually partnering with a Fortune 500 company and owning multiple Massage Envy Spas.

The 'RHOP' star's divorce from her husband, Gordon Thornton, will play a significant role in her journey this season. She will be seen mingling with a radio personality. However, it appears that some cast members may not be on board with Mia's actions, which could strain her friendships.

Stacey Rusch

Stacey Rusch, a former QVC host and mother of an 8-year-old, is joining the 'RHOP' cast. After her divorce, she is now navigating life as a single mother. However, she seems uncertain about dating again or pursuing a romantic relationship with her celibate best friend. Her Instagram showcases her life as a mother, moments with her dog, outings with friends, and her positive outlook on life.

Keiarna Stewart

Keiarna Stewart, a Baltimore native and beauty industry entrepreneur, owns a MedSpa offering services like laser hair removal, Botox, and facials. After opening her first salon at 23, she expanded into medical aesthetics. Outside of work, Keiarna enjoys traveling, shopping, and fine dining.

In 'RHOP' Season 9, Keiarna is focused on moving on from her past. As she attempts to build friendships with the other ladies, she finds herself busy with her work. She's also moving in with her boyfriend Gregory, however, his unmet expectations are adding to her challenges.

Jacqueline Blake

Jacqueline Blake is returning as a friend in 'RHOP' Season 9. During the Bravo show's Season 7 reunion, Mia Thornton addressed her friendship struggles with Jacqueline Blake and professional challenges. Mia also recently posted an empowering message on Instagram, describing Jacqueline as an "OPEN BOOK."

'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 9 is set to premiere on Bravo on Sunday, October 6, at 8 pm ET.