Who stars in 'Creature Commandos'? James Gunn teams up with talented ensemble in new superhero series

Max's 'Creature Commandos' will make its big debut on December 5, 2024

James Gunn is all set to wow fans with an intriguing blend of adult animation with superhero thrills in Max's 'Creature Commandos' from Thursday, December 5. Based on DC's 'Characters', the dark comedy will be the first foray into DCU's 'Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.'

The plotline of the series kicks off after the events of 2022's 'Peacemaker', where Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) assembles an ops team that includes monsters and is led by General Rick Flag Sr (Frank Grillo). So, if you are as excited as us to watch the action unfolding in the seven-episode superhero saga, let's just first get familiar with the talented cast.

Steve Agee as John Economos

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Agee (@steveagee)

Steve Agee is all set to lend his voice to the character of John Economos, an ARGUS agent. Best known for 'The Sarah Silverman Program,' Myron is a multi-talented artist who, along with acting, also has a successful career in comedy and music.

The man is best known for playing guitar and bass in various rock bands back in the 1990s. In addition, he released a comedy-punk album, titled 'Scab,' on September 4, 2021. His noteworthy acting performances are in '2 Broke Girls,' 'New Girl,' 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,' and 'The Suicide Squad,' among others.

Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Bakalova (@mariabakalovaofficial)

Talented and beautiful Maria Bakalova will voice the character of Princess Ilana Rostovic in 'Creature Commandos.' Bakalova has honed her acting skills at the National Academy for Theatre and Film Arts (BA) and appeared in drama productions like 'Les Liaisons dangereuses' and 'Kennedy's Children'.

Bakalova quickly gained mainstream fame with the mockumentary 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm' in 2020. Since then she has been climbing the success ladder with noteworthy performances in movies like 'Bodies Bodies Bodies,' 'The Bubble,' 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,' and 'Fairyland,' among others.

Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manfred Baumann (@manfredbaumann)

Frank Grillo will voice the character of General Rick Flag Sr in 'Creature Commandos.' The 59-year-old Grillo started his acting journey by making appearances in commercials and quickly got his big-screen debut in 1992 with 'The Mambo Kings.'

Grillo then went on to appear in a handful of iconic productions like 'Zero Dark Thirty,' 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier,' 'Avengers: Endgame,' 'Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend,' and 'Tulsa King,' among others. Not only that, Grillo's future lineup also looks strong as he is all set to appear in Steven C Miller's 'Werewolves' and DC's 'Superman.'

Zoë Chao as Nina Mazursky

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoë Chao (@zchao)

Lending her voice to the character of an amphibious scientist, Nina Mazursky, Zoë Chao is all set to make major headlines with her voice-acting prowess. Chao started her acting career with theater productions and appeared in the Off-Broadway play 'Friend Art' in 2016.

Chao then wrote, produced, and starred in 'God Particles.' Since then she has appeared in 'Somebody I Used to Know,' 'If You Were the Last,' 'Succession,' and 'The Afterparty' among others.

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Viola Davis will voice the character of Amanda Waller in 'Creature Commandos' (Getty Images)

Viola Davis will lend her voice to the ARGUS leader Amanda Waller. Davis, who is a graduate of Juilliard, started her career with small stage productions and made her Broadway debut in 1996 with 'Seven Guitars,' earning two Tony Awards.

Davis then appeared in several movie productions throughout the 1990s, including 'NYPD Blue,' 'The Pentagon Wars', and 'Out of Sight', among others. Davis solidified her position in Hollywood with an Academy Award win for her role in the 2016 film 'Fences'.

'Creature Commandos' trailer