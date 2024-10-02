'Joker: Folie à Deux' Wishlist: 6 DC characters that we hope to appear in Joaquin Phoenix-Lady Gaga starrer

While Harvey Dent's appearance in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' is confirmed, we wish a few more DC villains to make cameos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: It's a golden time for DC fans. From Matt Reeves's 'The Batman' franchise for the big screen to its HBO spin-off 'The Penguin'; several DC characters—both iconic and lesser-known—are back in the spotlight to entertain us. Meanwhile, Todd Phillips is back with the sequel to his 2019 hit film, 'Joker'.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' is making waves for Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the Joker, alongside Lady Gaga joining the cast as Harley Quinn. While this musical psychological thriller primarily revolves around this deranged couple's twisted love story, some classic Gotham villains could easily fit into the timeline. Additionally, the casting announcement of Harry Lawtey as Harvey Dent has only added to our excitement, hoping for the cameos of some more DC characters. Sharing our wishlist before the film hits the theatres:

1. Scarecrow

Cillian Murphy played Scarecrow in 'Batman Begins' (@warnerbros)

Jonathan Crane aka Scarecrow is a psychology professor turned criminal mastermind in DC Comics. Bullied and abused in his youth, he used his special drug called fear toxin to terrorize Gotham city. Wouldn't it be exciting to see Jonathan as an employee at Arkham where he could possibly be giving his experimental drug to Joker?

2. The Penguin

Colin Farrell as Penguin in 'The Penguin' (@max)

While DC's 'Penguin' has finally got his show, we wouldn't mind his cameo in 'Joker' 2. Oswald Cobblepot aka Penguin is a crime lord of Gotham city. Known as one of the best villains in the comics, he carried an image of a 'Gentleman of Crime'.

It would make for an intriguing plot where the Penguin controls the Gotham underworld, but the Joker’s rise threatens his dominance. Alternatively, they could end up forming a chaotic partnership in the city’s criminal underbelly.

3. Poison Ivy

A still from 'Harley Quinn' (@warnerbrosanimation)

In the comics, Poison Ivy is a botanist-turned-misanthropic ecoterrorist in Gotham City. She is passionate about saving nature even if it means harming humanity, which eventually makes her a villain.

In 'Joker: Folie à Deux', Poison Ivy aka Dr Pamela Isley could influence Harley against Joker, making her realize that his love is abusive. In the comics, Poison Ivy is Harvey's confidante and true love. Even though she is a villain too, but she is definately a healthy upgrade for Harley.

4. Calendar Man

A still from 'Batman: The Long Halloween, Part Two' (@warnerbrosanimation)

Julian Gregory Day aka Calender Man is someone who's obsessed with dates. He commits crimes that correspond with holidays and significant dates and even wears constumes that somehow correlates to the date of the crime. He could be another inmate at Arkham, keeping track of the Joker and Harley’s public antics. Even if his role may not give any push to the narrative, but fitting this ignored character of DC Comics would be an interesting move.

5. The Ventriloquist

A still from 'Batman: The Animated Series' (@warnerbrosanimation)

There have been several incarnations of the Ventriloquist in the comics, however, each of them are enemies of Batman. The first and original version is Arnold Wesker, who executes his crimes through a dummy named Scarface. He comes from an organised crime family.

He could be a good addition to the Arkham as he suffers from dissociative identity disorder. His conversations with his wooden puppet could provide a chilling element to the narrative.

6. Hugo Strange

BD Wong as Hugo Strange in 'Gotham' (@warnerbros)

Professor/Doctor Hugo Strange could be an Arkham psychiatrist interested in understanding Arthur Fleck’s psyche. There could be a plot where he finds himself in centre of an experiment or Joker-Harley's equation.

Adding these DC villains could help Todd Phillips expand the 'Joker' universe and give a peek into Gotham’s darkest corners! These DC villains could either pair up with Joker and Harley, or emerge as their enemies.

How to stream 'Joker: Folie à Deux'?

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' (@dcstudios)

'Joker: Folie à Deux' is a sequel to 2019 film 'Joker', directed by Todd Phillips. The psychological thriller marks the return of Joaquin Phoenix's return as Joker. Other cast members include Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Harry Lawtey, and Zazie Beetz.

The film is releasing in theatres in the US on Friday, October 4. It is expected to make its digital premiere atleast three months later. Details regarding its online streaming date and platform are yet to be announced.

'Joker: Folie à Deux' trailer