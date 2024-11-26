'Peacemaker' Season 2: DC fans huddle up as James Gunn drops exciting update

Here's an update on 'Peacemaker' Season 2 that we've all been waiting for

James Gunn has shared exciting news about 'Peacemaker' Season 2, confirming it is nearly done filming. John Cena and Jennifer Holland have wrapped their roles, and the series is set to premiere on Max in August 2025.

On Saturday, November 23, Gunn expressed his excitement in a post on X. “To top it off, shooting yesterday was one of the most fun days of shooting I have EVER had!” he shared, thanking the people of Savannah, Georgia, for their hospitality. With only one day of filming left, fans are one step closer to returning to the chaotic world of Peacemaker and his team.

And that’s a #Peacemaker Season Two wrap on @JohnCena & @jennlholland, who both turned in wonderful performances this season as Christopher Smith and Emilia Harcourt. To top it off, shooting yesterday was one of the most fun days of shooting I have EVER had! Thanks to the… pic.twitter.com/JMx0pjya3o — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) November 23, 2024

What could 'Peacemaker' Season 2 be about?

John Cena in a still from 'Peacemaker' (Max)

Building on the success of Season 1, 'Peacemaker' Season 2 will deepen its ties to the new DC Universe. While Snyder’s 'Justice League' cameo in Season 1 won’t be canon, Gunn teased that it will be humorously addressed in the upcoming episodes. The plot remains under wraps, but Frank Grillo will portray Rick Flag Sr., seeking revenge for his son’s death in 'The Suicide Squad'. Flag Sr. will also appear in 'Creature Commandos' and 'Superman: Legacy', reflecting the interconnected nature of Gunn’s DC vision.

When and where to watch 'Peacemaker' Season 2?

A still from 'Peacemaker' (Max)

'Peacemaker' Season 2 debuts on Max in August 2025. Until then, fans can rewatch 'The Suicide Squad' and 'Peacemaker' Season 1, both streaming on Max. With more shows like 'Lanterns' on the horizon, Max remains the go-to platform for all things DC. Stay tuned for more updates as the countdown to 'Peacemaker' Season 2 continues! Accessing Max is made easy with subscription plans featuring both monthly and yearly billing choices. The available Max plans and their corresponding prices include the 'With Ads' plan at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The 'Ad-Free' plan is $15.99 per month or $149.99 per year, and the 'Ultimate Ad-Free' plan is available at $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year.

