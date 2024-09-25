Who is Jonathan Rone? ‘The Golden Bachelorette’ suitor channels his inner poet for Joan Vassos

'The Golden Bachelorette' star Jonathan Rone stated that he wouldn’t still live in a small town if it weren’t for his two children

OAKLAND, IOWA: During the premiere of 'The Golden Bachelorette', audiences were introduced to 24 hopefuls, including an Iowan who made a significant impression. On Wednesday, September 18, Iowa native Jonathan Michel Rone competed for the coveted title.

Jonathan experienced a night filled with nervousness, laughter, and unforgettable first impressions. He even received a rose from Joan Vassos, the season's bachelorette. Every woman’s fantasy is a gentleman like Jonathan! The materials specialist not only has a charming appearance but also radiates positivity, love, and vitality.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jonathan Rone is a sixty-one-year-old shipping expert from Oakland, Iowa (Instagram/@jonathan.m.rone)

Jonathan Rone pulled up to 'The Golden Bachelorette' mansion in blindfolds

Wearing a golden eye mask, Jonathan, a sixty-one-year-old shipping expert from Oakland, Iowa, stepped out of the limousine. He approached the Golden Bachelorette, Joan, without hesitation, and she warmly guided him with her words. "I wanted to make our first moment as special as I possibly could," Jonathan said. "When you're ready, you can remove the mask so that our eyes can meet for the very first time."

Joan was thoroughly impressed by the unique introduction. As Jonathan departed, she remarked, "That was fun, and he is really handsome." In his spare time, Jonathan enjoys visiting museums, attending live performances, and spending time with his three pets: a dog, a cat, and a floppy-eared rabbit.

Jonathan Rone made a great impression on 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos (@abc)

What happened to 'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jonathan Rone's ex-wife?

In a candid interview, Jonathan revealed that he was taken aback when his wife expressed her desire for a divorce. He is now a single parent, sharing custody of his two children with his ex-wife."[My kids] are the joy of my life, and there's been a lot of sacrifices but, family comes first," he said.

Jonathan aspires to demonstrate that decent guys do exist who really want to find love in their latter years. While his two children are his top priority, he is ready to make time for himself and his dating life. The single father from Oakland, Iowa, stated that if it weren't for his two children—whom he describes as the loves of his life—he wouldn’t still be living in a small town.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jonathan Rone began working as a server at V Mertz Restaurant before becoming a Sales Associate at Von Maur (Instagram/@bachelornation)

Jonathan Rone turns poet for 'The Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos

Jonathan penned a poem for Joan later in the show, which was inspired by a poem she gave on 'The Golden Bachelor'. "As my heart is full of bliss, standing here in front of you, so now what do I do? Take your hand, be your man, and hope you understand that I'm grateful and blessed to see you in that dress," he read.

Joan was deeply touched by the gesture and immediately complimented Jonathan on his talent. "I could feel it between us," Joan said in a confessional. "He really makes a really good first impression. Very sincere." Jonathan is ready to rediscover that spark again after getting back into the dating game during his golden years. Hopefully, he and Joan can cultivate a deep and lasting relationship!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bachelor Nation (@bachelornation)

What does 'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jonathan Rone do for work?

Jonathan holds a degree in business administration from Rockhurst University and later earned his Personal Fitness - CFT certification from the International Sports Science Association (ISSA).

He began working as a server at V Mertz Restaurant before becoming a Sales Associate at Von Maur. After nearly five years, Jonathan joined Gallup as a Materials Specialist in 2016. He is now located in Omaha, Nebraska. He also does acting and modeling on the side. Will Jonathan and Joan end up falling in love? Will the last rose go to Jonathan? We still have the entire season to find out.

'The Golden Bachelorette' suitor Jonathan Rone holds a degree in business administration from Rockhurst University (Instagram/@jonathan.m.rone)

ABC broadcasts 'The Golden Bachelorette' every Wednesday at 8 PM ET. The next day, the episodes can be seen on Hulu.