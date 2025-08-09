'AGT' judges left speechless as teen’s unique dance routine turns the stage into poetry in motion

"I mean, I don't even know what you call that because it wasn't just acro-contemporary dance," Mel B said.

Recently, Mel B was taken aback by a dance act on 'America's Got Talent.' During the latest episode of 'AGT' Season 20, which saw the light of day on August 5, a contestant named Alex Blanchard from Liverpool, England, stunned the esteemed judges with her jaw-dropping dance moves after overcoming her nerves on stage. Blanchard performed a gymnastic and lyrical dance routine to 'Sweet Disposition' by The Temper Trap. Following her performance, Blanchard received a standing ovation from Mel and Howie Mandel. According to NBC, when Mel B was asked to offer her feedback on Blanchard's performance, she quipped, "Wow, was that... I mean, I don't even know what you call that because it wasn't just acro-contemporary dance. It was something I'm guessing you created yourself. It was brilliant, and you left everything there on that floor."

Soon after, Mandel chimed in and told the talented dancer, "There was a transformation once the music started, and once you started to go, we saw a lot of troops and crews. For one person to exude that kind of energy and that kind of athleticism was pretty spectacular and eye-opening." On the other hand, Sofia Vergara shed light on Blanchard's audition by saying, "My favorite thing is dancing, and I like that this was just not dancing. You did like a little bit of gymnastics—a lot of gymnastics. So that made it like really exciting."

At last, Simon Cowell shared, "It looked like you put in a ton of work. I really love that you've come all this way at your age. Takes guts to do that. You did a great job. It was brilliant." Following Cowell's remarks, Mel entered the chat again and raved over Blanchard's personality. Then, the former Spice Girls member said, "Oh, you have such a lovely personality." Shortly afterward, the judges gave four yeses to Blanchard, and she advanced to the next round.

Once the episode dropped, the fans couldn't stop themselves from gushing over Blanchard's epic dance moves. One social media user wrote, "She is giving old school SYTYCD talent, with a modern twist. One of the best solo dancers I've seen in any talent show...ever. Oh, and she's a sweetheart, too. I hope she goes really far." Followed by a second user who penned, "Wow! This was a good audition, very unique and dynamic. The smile at the end was a nice added touch."

Another netizen echoed the same sentiments by writing, "Like painting in the air, really. As a dancer, I can tell you that it takes a lot of training and practice. The body control and understanding of momentum required to pull off that routine can't be fully understood unless you dance, but we can all appreciate her poetry and artistry." An 'AGT' fan saw the winning potential in Blanchard and commented, "I loved Alex’s dancing, it was incredible. This season is about to be very, very, very tough. I have no idea who could take on this win, but I think this girl could go so far. The fact that she’s only 18 years old is just incredible. I’m saying this. Winner of AGT Season 20."