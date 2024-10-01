Who is Rebecca Minkoff's husband? 'RHONY' star's partner's Martha Stewart connection

'RHONY' Season 15 newbie Rebecca Minkoff's husband Gavin Bellour is a director

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: The 'Real Housewives of New York' Season 15 newbie Rebecca Minkoff is a well-known businesswoman and her husband, Gavin Bellour, is also a famous personality. Gavin is a director and content creator with almost two decades of experience in post-production. He has produced a number of well-known commercials, television programs, and advertising campaigns and has collaborated with celebrity clients.

According to his LinkedIn, Gavin has studied Bachelor of Arts with a major in Theater, Film, and TV from the University of California, Los Angeles. He kicked off his professional career as a Creative Director and produced digital content for fashion labels and emerging brands in 2007. He has also worked for TXL Films, Tripadvisor, and more leading companies. He is currently working as a director at a creative storytelling company, Chromista.

He has also worked as a freelance director and landed an opportunity to work with Martha Stewart. He has directed Tito's advertisement starring the actress. Gavin has also shared a clip of the ad and noted in the caption, "Martha is the gift that keeps on giving. Thanks to everyone involved in this fun little ditty. Especially to the AICP team for the friendly nod and acknowledgement!"

Who are Gavin Bellour's celebrity clients?

'RHONY' season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff's husband, Gavin Bellour, has worked with multiple celebrities. He has recently directed a DoorDash ad starring Jessica Biel. He has also directed a commercial for Edward's starring Jason Biggs that paid a tribute to the actor's infamous pie scene in 'American Pie'.

He has also worked on a project with actress Olivia Munn. Besides commercials, Gavin has directed a short film, and episodes of 'The Wanderers and Amplify'. Additionally, he has collaborated with major brands, including Netflix, Red Bull, Staples, Dior, Walmart, and Vogue. Bravo star's husband's entertainment credit also expands as an actor. He has made cameos on TV shows, 'Rescue Me', 'Gilmore Girls', and 'Royal Pains'.

'RHONY' season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff's husband Gavin Bellour has worked with celebrities (Instagram/@gavinbellour)

How did 'RHONY' season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff and Gavin Bellour meet?

'RHONY' season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff and Gavin Bellour met through their mutual friend and instantly felt the spark. The duo first explored their romance long-distance then ultimately moved in together. The couple exchanged vows in two memorable wedding ceremonies. Rebecca and Gavin got married in June 2009 at a villa in Tuscany, Italy, and then made things official with a second ceremony in New York.

The couple share four kids, sons Luca, 11, and Nico, 4, and 8-year-old daughter Bowie. They welcomed their fourth kid Leonardo Scout in January 2023. The couple have been together in their ups and downs for more than a decade. The Bravo show viewers could expect to get more details about the romance in the upcoming installment.

'RHONY' season 15 star Rebecca Minkoff and Gavin Bellour (Instagram/@gavinbellour)

'RHONY' Season 15 will premiere on Tuesday, October 1 at 9 pm ET on Bravo.