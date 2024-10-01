'LeBron James of art world' Racquel Chevremont hails Real Housewives' move away from just heterosexual women

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 is here! Racquel Chevremont, a queer art curator, is ready to join the cast of Bravo's popular show. Racquel is new to the reality TV world, but she has been dubbed the “LeBron James of the art world" by Brynn Whitfield in the show's official trailer.

The New Yorker has come a long way from her modeling days to becoming a renowned art curator and collector. In February 2024, Architectural Digest recognized Racquel as one of the nine talented Black collectors in the art scene.

While having a conversation with GLAAD, Racquel talked about her big debut and shared her excitement about being cast in the show. “It’s exciting. I honestly didn’t think they would be interested in me in the end because they already had a queer woman," she said.

"I wasn’t sure if they were going to want two queer women on a franchise that has historically been about married heterosexual women. I think it was a bold decision and honestly a more authentic representation of NYC," she added.

Racquel continued, “My family and I really had to think about it; in the end, it made sense. My entire adult life has been about representation and using whatever platform I have to get the voices of queer folks of the diaspora out there. What better way to do so if not as a member of this iconic franchise.”

As per Racquel Chevremont's Instagram bio, Racquel is an art curator, collector, and model. Born in Brooklyn and brought up in The Bronx, she has been thriving in the art and fashion field for over two decades now. She has given her assistance to many popular corporations, artists, and collectors.

Over the years, this Bravo star has curated artworks for several highly acclaimed television shows and movies including 'Law and Order: Organized Crime', 'Empire', 'And Just Like That' and 'Severance.'

Every now and then, Racquel Chevremont takes out time of her busy schedule to grace Fashion Week runways. A big turning point in her life came in 1993 when she was scouted by the famous photographer and model scout Steve Landis for Elite Models.

Since then, the talented art curator has established herself in the modeling industry and featured in various advertising campaigns for well-known brands such as Bobbi Brown Cosmetics, Benetton, Nivea, L’Oréal, and Fila. She has appeared on the covers of renowned magazines like Elle magazine.

Keeping aside her career as a model and art curator, Racquel Chevremont, one of the newest cast members of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15, is the co-founder of The Josie Club. For those of you who are unversed, The Josie Club is a Black queer femme and woman-supported and operated social impact group that makes a difference via collaborative event productions.

