How Racquel Chevremont and her ex-partner overcame heartbreak to create an empire

'RHONY' star Racquel Chevremont was in a nine-year relationship with Mickalene Thomas

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Racquel Chevremont is ready to make her television debut in the upcoming season 15 of 'Real Housewives of New York City.' Talking about her love life, the LGBTQIA+ art curator was previously in a nine-year-long relationship with a visual artist named Mickalene Thomas. Racquel and Mickalene began dating in 2011, and Mickalene even proposed to her during their relationship. At the time, they were regarded as a power couple in the art world. The two co-founded an art curation company called Deux Femmes Noires.

Like any relationship, Racquel and Mickalene's romance experienced its share of ups and downs. Unfortunately, despite being together for almost a decade, they failed to work things out. The couple didn't publicly confirm their relationship until 2022 when they announced their split to Page Six. "We ended our long-term personal relationship but remain committed to completing our current projects as Deux Femmes Noires,” the pair said in a statement at that time. However, the former couple maintains a professional relationship, focusing on the projects of their art company. It seems like they have kept their personal history aside for the sake of their professional commitments.

'RHONYC' newbie Racquel Chevremont is an art curator (Instagram/@racquelchevremont)

Who is Racquel Chevremont dating now?

After her split from her boyfriend Mickalene, Racquel decided to move on in her life with Mel Corpus. According to a report by People magazine, Racquel is not only in a romantic relationship with Mel but is also engaged to him.

From time to time, Racquel shares sweet photos of herself and her partner Mel on her Instagram page. In one scene from the official trailer for 'RHONY' Season 15, Mel can be seen pulling Racquel along with a leash. "Let's take you for a walk," Mel told Racquel.

'RHONYC' star Racquel Chevremont is dating Mel Corpus (Instagram/@racquelchevremont)

Does 'RHONY' star Racquel Chevremont have any kids?

'RHONY' Season 15 cast member Racquel Chevremont is a devoted mother to her two children, a son named Corey and a daughter named Elle. Currently, the identity of their father remains unknown.

In the official trailer of 'Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15, Racquel revealed that she was once married to a man. Soon after, she noted that she didn't enjoy being with him "enough" to commit for the long term.

'RHONY' Season 15 cast member Racquel Chevremont is a devoted mother to her two children (Instagram/@racquelchevremont)

'Real Housewives of New York City' premieres on October 1, 2024, at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.