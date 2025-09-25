19-year-old channels old-school charm with Elvis-like vocals on ‘The Voice’, and the coaches can’t believe it

"I’m just starting. I’m 19, but I’m a huge fan of the classics. Cars, music, jazz," 19-year-old Lucas Beltran told 'The Voice' judges

Some singers take their own sweet time to find their perfect look and style that matches their personality. But that's not the case with Lucas Beltran. During the second night of Blind Auditions on 'The Voice' Season 28, Beltran appeared on the stage of the NBC singing competition, and he seemed confident in himself as well as his classic 'Elvis' vibe. For his Blind Audition, 19-year-old Beltran performed a stellar rendition of 'You'll Never Find' by Lou Rawls, and his deep, soulful voice struck a chord with the coaches as he received immediate chair turns from Michael Bublé and Reba McEntire.

As soon as the coaches saw Beltran, they were taken by surprise. The 19-year-old dressed in a sharp suit, his hair styled in a pompadour, transferred the judges back to the '60s. The song that Beltran sang might be from the 1970s, but his overall look and style had an uncanny resemblance to Elvis Presley. All four coaches were stunned after seeing that such a mature sound could come out of such a young man. Later in the episode, Beltran, who hails from Philadelphia, mentioned that he loves everything vintage. "I love classic cars. I love fixing them up, painting them, doing the interior. Each car has its own personality," he said, according to NBC.

And if you're thinking about Beltran's Doo-Wop style, it's not just for the television screens; he dresses up like that in real life, too. Beltran said, "I’m just starting out. I’m 19, but I’m a huge fan of the classics. Cars, music, jazz. I just think that they have some special charm." Beltran's mother mentioned that he's always been that way. "Lucas likes old cars because he’s so mature for his age," she said. On the other hand, Beltran's father expressed that he felt like his son was "born in a different era." Beltran's parents made significant sacrifices for him to pursue a music career, including moving from Peru to the United States. And it seems like Beltran is on his way to making his dreams come true.

Elsewhere in the episode, Snoop Dogg also shared his thoughts on Beltran's look, describing the young, promising singer as "spooned and groomed, dipped and whipped, suited and booted." Meanwhile, Bublé gave an important piece of advice to Beltran, which he learned from the late Tony Bennett, for singers who embrace that throwback style. "If you steal from just one [great singer] you’re nothing but a thief. But if you steal from everybody, it’s research," Bublé quipped.

While pitching himself as a coach, Bublé added, "That's what we can do together." Soon after, Niall Horan asked Beltran, "Lucas, who do you pick as your coach?" In his response, Beltran said, "Reba, I love you, but Michael, I want you to be my coach." While looking at the cameras, Bublé said, "When I hear someone in the genre of swing, jazz, I'm picky because I'm listening for the authenticity of the voice." Season 28 of 'The Voice' airs every Monday and Tuesday at 8 pm ET on NBC.