‘Drag Race Down Under vs. The World’ cast adds three ‘All Star’ favorites and we can’t wait to see them in action

Eleven returning ‘Drag Race’ queens from around the world are entering the competition, but only one will survive the twists and claim the crown.

‘Drag Race’ fans are about to get another international showdown, and this one is bringing together queens from several corners of the franchise. The cast for ‘Drag Race Down Under vs The World’ has officially been revealed, with 11 returning competitors preparing to battle it out for the crown when the new season premieres next month. The upcoming series will put local favorites head-to-head with contestants who first made their mark on ‘Drag Race’ editions across the globe. Leading the series is longtime ‘Drag Race’ personality Michelle Visage, who steps into the hosting role for the international competition. Joining her at the judging table are comedian Rhys Nicholson and reigning ‘Drag Race Down Under’ champion Lazy Susan, who won Season 4 and now returns to help decide which queens rise to the top.

Michelle Visage's solo poster for 'Drag Race Down Under vs. The World' Season 1 (Image Source: Instagram | @wowpresentsplus)

This latest installment follows a format that differs from the traditional ‘Down Under’ competition. Instead of judges alone deciding who stays and who leaves, the contestants themselves will have a big role in determining the fate of their fellow competitors. Each week, the strongest performers will earn the power to influence eliminations. The top two queens of the challenge will decide which contestant from the bottom group should be sent packing. After a final lip-sync battle, the winning queen will reveal her choice. Representing the home team are five queens who previously competed on ‘Drag Race Down Under’. Among them is Art Simone, who first appeared on Season 1. She will be joined by fellow Season 1 contestant Coco Jumbo. Season 3 representative Flor is also returning for another shot at victory.

Two queens from the most recent season are entering the competition as well. Nikita Iman, who competed on ‘Drag Race Down Under’ Season 4, will be back alongside her fellow Season 4 castmate Vybe. The international side of the competition features six queens with extensive ‘Drag Race’ resumes. Flying the flag for Spain is Estrella Xtravaganza, who first competed on ‘Drag Race España’ Season 2. Representing the Philippines is M1ss Jade So from ‘Drag Race Philippines’ Season 2. The United Kingdom’s (UK) representative is Michael Marouli, who competed on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK’ Season 5.

Meanwhile, American viewers will instantly recognize several of the U.S. contestants returning for another chance at ‘Drag Race’ glory. LaLa Ri, who first appeared on ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 13 before returning for ‘All Stars’ 8, joins the cast with plenty of experience under her belt. Nicole Paige Brooks is also making another comeback. She first competed on Season 2 of the flagship U.S. series and later returned for ‘All Stars’ 10. Perhaps one of the most surprising names on the cast list is Raven. Long considered one of the franchise’s most iconic queens, Raven first competed on Season 2 before returning for ‘All Stars’ 1. ‘Drag Race Down Under vs The World’ is set to premiere on July 24. The series will stream in the United States on WOW Presents Plus, while Australian viewers can watch through Stan.