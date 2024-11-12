Who is Billy Klapper? 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9 perfectly honors a cowboy legend

'Yellowstone' premiere contained not one, but two upsetting deaths. However, only one of them happened in real life

Contains major spoilers for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

The premiere episode of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 has been at the receiving end for the tragic end of John Dutton (Kevin Costner), yet the series is also praised for upholding cowboy customs. Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's creative brainchild, 'Yellowstone', focuses on the power struggle between the Duttons and is widely regarded as the revitalizing of the Western genre.

In keeping with cowboy traditions, the latest episode features Billy Klapper, a famous figure whose legacy is deeply ingrained in Western culture. As 'Yellowstone' is regarded as one of the best shows when it comes to neo-western dramas, it was only fitting to honor Klapper's eternal legacy. But who exactly is Klapper, and what does his cameo represent in the greater context of the series?

All about Billy Klapper

Billy Klapper and Cole Hauser in a still from 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 (Paramount Network)

Klapper is a renowned name in the Western world for his artistry, notably with spurs, which are important in cowboy culture. So it's natural that he be on a show like 'Yellowstone' that promotes cowboy traditions. Not only that, but it's especially heartwarming that Klapper himself played his character rather than any other actor, offering his cameo an air of realism.

Klapper is widely regarded as a skilled spur maker who was schooled in traditional ways by the great Adolph Bayers, according to Summer Stampede. He met Roberta in Amarillo and they were married in 1973. They remained together until her death in 2021. Klapper has two daughters, six grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Throughout his lifetime, Klapper has made over 200 pairs of spurs every year, using over 680 patterns and bespoke designs. Klapper reportedly operated from a tiny coal forge in Pampa, Texas, and committed long hours to his art. Additionally, Klapper possesses the uncommon ability to duplicate vintage patterns, restore broken artifacts, and replace lost ones, making his work highly appreciated by collectors and cowboys alike.

How 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9 honored Billy Klapper

Billy Klapper in a still from 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 (Paramount Network)

Klapper appears as a guest in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 9, with Cole Hauser's character Rip Wheeler. It is established that Rip goes to Klapper's workplace, which is packed with equipment and machinery, to pick up an order for Lloyd Pierce (Forrie J Smith). Klapper, who is seen not accepting new orders, quickly collects the needed spurs, but Rip spots a wonderfully constructed set of spurs on the workbench.

Rip is impressed by their craftsmanship and expresses admiration for their unusual design. Klapper, moved by Rip's appreciation, presents the spurs to him before wishing him well. Not only that, but the episode's end credits also included a remark specifically honoring Klapper for his appearance on the show.

How did Billy Klapper die?

Billy Klapper in a still from 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 (Paramount Network)

Klapper died on 10 September 2024 at the age of 87, as per 9Now. His obituary described him as a lovely man, a friend to everyone, and a true cowboy who contributed much to Western history.

Klapper's obituary said, "Billy will be remembered as a good man, a friend to all, and most of all a true cowboy. He is going to be deeply missed by his family and friends. Billy put the 'western' in western heritage for years and now he is a part of the heritage."

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer