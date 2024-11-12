'Yellowstone' Season 5 is finally back, and fans are already turning on one character

The premiere episode of 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 was a real shocker

Contains major spoilers for 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

With tremendous fanfare and high expectations, 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 premiered, and the show's rising tension was built from the first episode itself. The creative brainchild of Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, 'Yellowstone' is widely regarded as one of the best neo-Western dramas of recent years, with Kevin Costner's John Dutton serving as the show's face. However, the recent episode has left many disappointed due to the off-screen animosity between Sheridan, Costner, and Paramount, resulting in John's tragic death.

Not only that, but the most recent episode of the show has sparked outrage among fans, with many criticizing this particular character's arc going downhill. With this season's focus on uncovering John's killer and the Duttons' struggle for their legacy, emotions are at an all-time high, and it appears that this one character's actions are testing fans' tolerance.

Why Jamie is the most insufferable character in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2

Wes Bentley as Jamie Dutton in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

In 'Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2, Jamie Dutton's (Wes Bentley) betrayal of John reaches a tipping point. As Montana's freshly-appointed governor, John was immediately confronting a slew of issues where Jamie had not only filed impeachment procedures against him but had also threatened to divulge the Duttons' terrible secret, the infamous 'train station' where they kill their adversaries. In the premiere, however, we are startled to learn of John's death, which is alleged to be a suicide.

Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly) quickly assumes foul play and deduces that Jamie is responsible for her father's death, and she is accurate too, as Jamie is the one who accidentally causes the catastrophe. He had asked Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri) to assist him in staging a death to appeared to be the result of natural causes, but he was surprised to learn that Sarah had already executed the plan. Jamie reacts conflictedly to the news of John's death as if he hadn't fully anticipated it to escalate to this level. However, Sarah manipulates him into thinking that this is exactly what he intended, urging him to accept his new role and the power vacuum created by John's death.

What will happen to Jamie Dutton in 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2?

Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, and Kelly Reilly in 'Yellowstone' (Paramount Network)

While 'Yellowstone' has always focused on the ranch, its heritage, and its legacy, the show also explores the Dutton family's feud. However, it was anticipated that the family feud would be addressed in Season 5 Part 2, but considering John's death and Jamie's role in it, it appears that gloomy days are ahead for Jamie. I mean, this treachery has reached a terrifying new level. Yes, we have seen that Jamie was shocked at John's death, but this will not deter Beth from exacting retribution.

I believe Jamie will face difficulties in the future since Beth has leverage over him in terms of disposing of his biological father's remains. And if you know Beth, she will undoubtedly utilize it. While the pilot episode suggests this narrative, I want Beth and Jamie to join hands so that the siblings can defeat their foes, especially Market Equities, and respect John's legacy.

'Yellowstone' fans shred Jamie Dutton

A still from 'Yellowstone' (Paramount+)

As soon as 'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 premiered, fans were quick to share their two cents on Jamie, with many criticizing the character for poor decision-making.

A fan said, "Jamie, you have officially bought yourself a first class one-way ticket to the train station, brought to you by Beth Dutton. For those who don’t watch Yellowstone, there’s no coming back from that place. You messed up buddy." Another added, "Jamie Dutton is top 5 worst TV characters of all time."

A disappointed fan said, "I used to feel sorry for Jamie Dutton. I can't stand that snake-looking reptilian." Meanwhile, another fan simply said, "Jamie is going down." Another fan criticized Jamie and noted, "Jamie Dutton is a prime example that no good deed goes unpunished. John Dutton adopted him, gave him the world and got taken out by the same one he was most generous too. Cold world."

Another fan said, "Jamie Dutton is the equivalent to Jamie Lannister in Game of Thrones so annoying hope this little shit gets what he deserves."

'Yellowstone' Season 5 Part 2 trailer

