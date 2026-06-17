'America's Got Talent': Nervous 17-year-old Spanish sensation wows judges after emotional journey to the US

17-year-old Bety took on the 'America's Got Talent' stage and belted out her own take on JP Saxe's "If the World Was Ending.."

Several astounding auditions aired during episode 3 of 'America's Got Talent.' However, none was more mesmerizing than the performance delivered by 17-year-old Bety Dumitru. The singer, who Howie Mandel described as "Halsey and Adele all rolled into one," has already developed quite a fanbase on social media. She boasts about 47K followers on Instagram and almost 91K on TikTok. The singer is a Valencia native who traveled with her brother to pursue her 'AGT' dream. Before appearing on the acclaimed reality show as a hopeful, Bety had participated in Season 8 of Spain’s 'La Voz Kids,' where she finished in the Top 8. During the show, her cover of Queen’s 'Bohemian Rhapsody' received praise from the judges and viewers.

Bety performing in AGT (Image Source: NBC | Chris Haston)

For her AGT audition, though, Bety chose JP Saxe's 2019 song "If The World Was Ending." After taking the stage, she was interviewed by Mel B., the Spice Girls alum, who asked the aspiring singer why she chose to audition now. "I just think now I'm in this age where I feel more confident in myself for some reason, and you know I just have this feeling," Bety replied. It was evident that Bety was nervous about being on the biggest stage of her life; however, everyone was stunned when she effortlessly belted out her audition song without holding back. The talented artist made the JP Saxe song her own by singing an entire stanza in Spanish. Her melodious rendition resulted in applause from all corners and a standing ovation from Mandel, Mel B, and Simon Cowell.

Mel B informed an emotional Bety that she has a voice which is perfect for "radio." She explained that her unique timbre would set her apart, "I don’t think it could have gone any better for you right now. You have so much potential, but I can see your nervousness," Mel added. Cowell appreciated her for giving her own spin on the famous song. "You gave us kind of a masterclass on how to sing a song. And you’re not copying people. You’ve got your own thing going. I think you nailed that," Cowell shared. Sofía Vergara called her a "star" with beautiful energy. Then the moment of truth arrived, and Mel B asked each judge about their verdict. All four judges gave her a "Yes," which meant she was through to the next round.

A screengrab of Sofia Vergara taken from 'America’s Got Talent' (Image Source: YouTube | @AGT)

The decision delighted the audience, who gave her a cheerful sendoff from the stage. Bety let all her emotions come out in front of Terry Crews and her brother. "This has been my dream for like my whole life. It's I can't believe it. I'm here. Oh my gosh. And they are real. Like the judges, they are real. You are real," she said. The judges also had nothing but nice things to say about the star in the making. "Beautiful girl. Beautiful Voice," Vergara summed up the feelings of all the judges. To find out whether Bety made it to the next level, tune in to 'America's Got Talent' every Tuesday night on NBC and stream the next day on Peacock.