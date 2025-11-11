Kayleigh Clark's performance on 'The Voice' prompts one of Niall Horan's toughest decisions of Season 28

Kayleigh Clark stunned coaches with a captivating performance of LeAnn Rimes' 'Blue' in the Knockouts

Team Niall's Kayleigh Clark made sure coaches and fans got the best of her vocals in the latest episode of 'The Voice,' Season 28. With the Knockout Rounds in play, Clark locked horns with fellow teammates DEK of Hearts and stunned coaches with her powerful performance on LeAnn Rimes' 'Blue.' Her stunning vocals were so mesmerising that mentor Niall Horan struggled to make a decision, calling the challenge a "complete 50-50."

A screenshot of DEK of Hearts from 'The Voice' Season 28 (Image Source: YouTube | @thevoice)

Performing for Team Niall, Mississippi-born Clark took on Rimes' 1996 classic. Her version stayed true to the original while showcasing her own tone and style, earning praise from Reba McEntire, Snoop Dogg, and Michael Bublé, as per Billboard. Before taking the stage, Clark worked with mega mentor Joe Walsh, who encouraged her to trust her breathing and not fear the high notes.

The advice paid off, as she delivered a confident and polished version filled with emotion, evoking early-2000s country vibes while proving herself to be a rising voice in the genre. Clark faced a difficult showdown against DEK of Hearts, the sibling trio who delivered emotional harmonies on Lady A's 'What If I Never Get Over You.' Following the performance, McEntire praised Clark, telling her, "Kayleigh, that was wonderful…your yodels were really, really perfect." Snoop Dogg praised both acts, saying, "DEK of Hearts, your harmonies, and when you guys come together, is magic. Kayleigh, yeah, she's got all of that."

Horan also praised both singers, telling them, "You both killed it. Kayleigh, you took all of Joe's notes on board and smashed them. That wall of sound DEK brings is beautiful, but your solo tone was just as impactful." Horan, who was seemingly in a tight spot then, admitted, "This is a complete 50-50; I have no idea what I'm going to do." Although Clark's vocals won hearts, with her performance being one of the night’s most technically impressive and emotionally powerful, she unfortunately didn't move forward. Following her elimination, fans flocked to Instagram to express their support for Clark, with one commenting, "So proud of you sweet girl!! love watching you kill it!! so excited to see you continue to do the damn thing." At the same time, another added, "Definitely gave you a follow after that performance!! You are one of the best country singers we have right now. Excited to see your growth."

Another fan shared, "I was very sad when you didn’t make the playoffs, but you were one of my favorite artists this season’s Voice, you did AMAZING on the show, and I can't wait to see what the future brings you!!" Talking about DEK of Hearts, the trio had the best of both worlds as they not only advanced to the next round, but also won Horan's Mic Drop, which gives them the opportunity to perform in the Rose Parade on New Year's, as per Gold Derby. Following Clark's elimination, Team Niall currently includes Aiden Ross, Ava Nat, DEK of Hearts, Dustin Dale Gaspard, and Kirbi.