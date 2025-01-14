David Schwimmer addresses the 'nasty' scene he improvised with a garden tool on 'Goosebumps'

While most people know David Schwimmer as the clumsy and passionate paleontologist Ross Geller from 'Friends,' the actor's latest venture is all set to change the perception as he headlines Hulu's 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing.' The horror show, which aired on Friday, January 10, is grabbing major headlines due to its intriguing twists and jump scares. Schwimmer, whose performance in 'Goosebumps' garnered praise, as per Collider, recently shared interesting behind-the-scenes anecdotes, where he skilfully improvised a 'gross' scene.

David Schwimmer speaks at the 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing ' New Mysteries, New Cast, Same Thrills during NY Comic Con 2024 at The Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on October 20, 2024. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jason Mendez)

Schwimmer, who steps into the role of Anthony Brewer in 'Goosebumps: The Vanishing,' plays the character of a botanist dealing with the weight of personal and supernatural turmoil. The premiere episode introduces the eerie world of Anthony, where one of the most intense moments unfolds in his basement greenhouse. The scene shows Anthony getting confronted with a sinister, sentient 'goo.' The black substance emerges from the sewer where his brother vanished earlier in the 1980s. It soon invades Anthony’s arm as he fights desperately to remove the 'goo,' eventually extracting what transforms into a grotesque garden bulb.

Schwimmer, in a conversation with Entertainment Weekly, recently reflected on the same. "It was a great scene to shoot," despite how 'nasty' it is to watch. He commended the creators for avoiding overt bloodiness and choosing black instead of red for the goo. He explained, "We did it a couple of different ways in terms of what was actually on my arm...We shot it where there was nothing there, and it was all kind of mime and just my imagination. Then they created something like a special effect kind of hole in my arm where they would take this fake bulb and stuff it in, and then I would have to squeeze it out." He added, "The fun for me as an actor is just imagining this thing happening...When I'm putting pressure and trying to pull it out with a garden tool — by the way, the garden tool was my idea — I was thinking, 'What would be around, what would you grab? Get some leverage in there.'"

Indeed, the scene was visually impactful without relying on excessive shock value, which went great with the eerie tone of the story, staying true to its supernatural themes. Schwimmer attributes the seamless supernatural effects to the meticulous work of the crew. He said, "They covered their butts in many ways and from different angles so that they could then add whatever they needed in visual effects later. That's where, as you know, all the magic happens."

Schwimmer has put a lot of effort into the horror series. The Emmy-nominated actor discussed his on-set injury with People magazine. "There was a day filming 'Goosebumps' that required doing a stunt over and over. I get spun on the stool sitting at my desk and yanked forward.” Though he didn’t injure himself, the 58-year-old actor admitted, “The next day I was like, ‘Oh, I’m no longer 22.’” He added with humor, “Everything in my body felt a little sore after the incident, especially my back.” Despite rehearsing and feeling fine during filming, Schwimmer noted, “The next day I was like, okay, that’s why my body hurts.”