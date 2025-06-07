He may have quit the show, but this ‘Voice’ coach still holds the record for most wins

Want to know which coach made history on 'The Voice'? Well, here's our ranking based on the wins

'The Voice', the favorite reality singing competition, has seen coach Michael Bublé celebrate a triumphant victory as his contestant, Adam David, during season 27's grand finale on May 20. After the show wrapped up, the confetti had fallen, and the celebrations had melted down, it’s time to get down to the facts and tally which coaches have mastered the game by leading their teams to the most victories. While some celebrate their first win, others continue to build their legendary legacies on the show’s iconic stage.

Reba McEntire – 1 win

Reba McEntire may be new to the show, but she wasted no time proving herself. In just her second season, she claimed her first win in Season 25 with Asher Havon. As a country music icon with deep industry roots, she brings unmatched experience and authenticity to her coaching style. With McEntire back on season 28, it won't be a surprise to see her build a legacy of her own.

Michael Bublé- 2 wins

Michael Bublé's addition to 'The Voice' has been a standout success for him. He secured back-to-back victories, first in his term as debut coach on season 26 with contestant Sofronio Vasquez, and then in season 27 with Adam David. With his unique mentoring style, Bublé has proved that he wasn't just a crooner but a powerful force in shaping new talent. The winning coach shared his no. 1 rule as a coach to an NBC Insider, "Be empathetic and warm and to always realize that the Artists are a mirror image of you and where you’ve been and where you’ve come from.”

Niall Horan – 2 wins

Niall Horan did what most coaches dream of winning back-to-back. After joining in Season 23, he immediately took home the trophy with champion Gina Miles, followed by another win in Season 24 with Huntley. With a sharp ear for current music and an intuitive coaching style, Horan proved that youth and fresh perspective can be just as valuable as experience. With his return in season 28, there is no denying that he will prove to be a tough competition for fellow coaches McEntire and John Legend, both with only 1 win under their belt, and Snoop Dogg, who has none.

Adam Levine – 3 wins

As one of the original coaches, Adam Levine became synonymous with 'The Voice' in its early years. Throughout 17 seasons, including a return in Season 27, he claimed three wins. His first came in Season 1 with Javier Colon, followed by Tessanne Chin in Season 5 and Jordan Smith in Season 9, one of the most iconic winners in the show’s history. While his later seasons didn't yield more trophies, Levine’s early dominance and sharp instincts cemented his place in 'The Voice' hall of fame.

Kelly Clarkson – 4 wins

Kelly Clarkson not only brought powerhouse vocals but also her straight-talk mentorship to the red chair, leading to four wins in just seven seasons. She debuted in Season 14 and immediately led Brynn Cartelli to victory. Chevel Shepherd, Jake Hoot, and the groundbreaking trio Girl Named Tom (Season 21) followed, making Clarkson the most successful female coach on the show. Her ability to coach across genres while building real connections made her a consistent threat every season she competed.

Blake Shelton – 9 wins

Blake Shelton is, simply put, 'The Voice’s most dominant coach ever. Across 23 straight seasons, he racked up an astonishing nine wins. He first clinched the trophy in season 2 with contestant Jermaine Paul, followed by another champion Cassadee Pope in season 3, Danielle Bradbery in season 4, Craig Wayne Boyd in season 7, Sundance Head in season 11, Chloe Kohanski in season 11, Todd Tilghman in season 18, and Cam Anthony in season 20 and Bryce Leatherwood in Season 22. His mix of humor, heart, and hands-on mentorship made him the ultimate coach to beat and so far, no one has come close.