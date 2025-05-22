Did ‘The Voice’ just rob Renzo? Fans call the show ‘rigged’ after Adam David wins Season 27

‘The Voice’ Season 27 finale sparks backlash as fans claim Adam David wasn’t the most deserving

Adam David became ‘The Voice’ season 27 champion on Tuesday, May 20. However, fans of the show weren’t entirely pleased by the outcome and took to social media to share their opinions. David, who belonged to Michael Bublé's team, garnered the highest votes, beating fellow finalists Jaelen Johnston and Renzo. One X user expressed disappointment over the result, writing, “Adam? Really? Geddafukodahere. This is definitely rigged. Lucia and Renzo both got robbed.” The user added that Lucia Flore-Wiseman, who finished fourth, should have won the title for her unique singing voice.

“Adam was good but Renzo and Lucia were head and shoulders the two best singers all season,” another fan reacted. A third X user claimed that there’s a “pattern” when it comes to ‘The Voice’ winners. Rather than voting for a great voice, people vote for someone who’s good-looking. “No shade to Adam, he deserved the win. but... shade to all of you if im being honest,” the user added. On the contrary, some netizens enjoyed David’s win, sharing celebratory tweets.

Congratulations, Adam David! You are the winner of this season’s The Voice. You have a big career ahead of you. I can’t wait to see what big projects you have for your pop star future. #TheVoice — Paul Onufrey (@onufreyonboard) May 21, 2025

“WOW. I am floored. And happy! Adam David deserved it,” one tweet read. “You are the winner of this season’s ‘The Voice’. You have a big career ahead of you,” another user wrote. David performed Teddy Swims’ ‘Lose Control’ and earned an instant save and secured his place in the top 5. He eventually bagged the trophy under the guidance of his coach Bublé. However, in an interview with Parade, the 'Sway' singer revealed that he had nothing much to do with his mentee’s win. “We're friends. I'm not his coach; I'm not his teacher. He's a killer musician. He knows exactly what he's doing,” Bublé said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBC's The Voice (@nbcthevoice)

He further praised David’s ambition and talent and revealed that the contestant only needed his reassurance. With Bublé’s belief, David became unflappable, which led to his victory. The duo performed together in the season 27 finale, which also featured several guest performances. The celebs who took to the finale stage included Kelly Clarkson, Joe Jonas, former winner Bryce Leatherwood, Chance the Rapper, James Bay, Sheryl Crow, Alicia Keys, and rock band Foreigner. Blake Shelton also returned to the stage for the first time since exiting 'The Voice' in 2023 while the top 12 contestants performed Pompeii by Bastille.

Before host Carson Daly announced the winner of the season, Bublé spoke some sweet words for David, calling him his kind of artist. After the announcement, the duo jumped straight into celebration. “Congratulations, I knew you could do it," Bublé said. The ‘Feeling Good’ crooner will be returning to the singing competition as a judge for the third consecutive season. Speaking to PEOPLE, he admitted to feeling “thrilled” about getting back on board, calling it the “best job” he’s ever had. He added that helping another person achieve their dream of being a singer is a “fulfilling” feeling. “The talent on this show is incredible, and it’s been such a beautiful experience to be a part of the process,” he added.