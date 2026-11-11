Where was ‘The Circle’ filmed? Inside the apartments and Season 8’s filming location

Explore ‘The Circle’ filming locations, the apartments behind the catfish and what has changed as Season 8 brings the U.S. reality competition to Hulu.

On ‘The Circle,’ the audience gets to know the catfish long before the other players do. We see the profile, the person behind it and the apartment where they’re plotting their next move. Those rooms get plenty of screen time between messages and ratings. The show has moved between countries while keeping its players under one roof.

Season 8 is returning to Atlanta, Georgia, which also hosted Seasons 6 and 7. The first five American seasons were filmed at Adelphi Wharf in Salford, Greater Manchester, England. The residential development sits near the River Irwell, close to Manchester’s city center. Netflix confirmed the switch to Atlanta for the sixth and seventh seasons in November 2023, bringing the US competition’s apartment setup stateside.

An apartment on ‘The Circle’ features neon lighting, striped walls and colorful throw pillows (Image Source: Hulu)

For Season 6, production used Sonder Midtown South. Netflix’s behind-the-scenes account described 10 apartments, each measuring about 1,200 square feet. The Atlanta property offered apartment-style stays lasting anything from a few nights to several months. Guests had kitchens and in-unit laundry, and the usual décor was fairly neutral. The crew changed the apartments, parts of the exterior and some shared spaces for filming, giving the building the look viewers saw on Netflix.

Showrunner and executive producer Susan House described the aim for some rooms as “DIY, Pinterest-y, Instagram vibes,” while speaking with House Beautiful. That included a pink, Barbie-inspired apartment. Art director Karen Weber explained how the designs began, “It was a little bit like color soup for a few weeks,” she said. The finished rooms had their own color schemes, with paint and vinyl wraps helping transform cabinets, countertops and even glass balcony railings. Furniture and decorations came from vintage shops, salvage yards and prop houses around Atlanta.

The courtyard at Atlanta’s Sonder Midtown South, which was redesigned for ‘The Circle’ Season 6 (Image Source: Netflix)

The makeover carried on outside the apartments. In the courtyard, the team built a circular trellis fitted with lights and put a hot tub in the center. Greenery surrounded the space, while the laundry room also got a redesign. Netflix’s set tour also showed a gym, a yoga studio and a rooftop courtyard.

Keeping the players in separate apartments gives the game room for its deceptions. Contestants communicate through the Circle interface and can enter as themselves or use someone else’s identity. They have to judge the people rating them through profiles, private chats and group conversations. Once a player is blocked, they can visit another contestant before leaving, which is when an online friendship can finally become a face-to-face meeting.

For Season 8, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported a planned Atlanta production window of November 4 through December 18, 2026. The exact building has not been confirmed. The show moves to Hulu, where it premieres November 17 at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT. Tinx takes over from Michelle Buteau as host for the 16-episode season. Parade reports that filming will continue as the competition unfolds, with episodes arriving Tuesdays through Thursdays and a December 18 finale. Thursday audience votes will influence the following week’s episodes.