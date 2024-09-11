What is the budget of ‘The Circle’ Season 7? Netflix show is dubbed ‘most cheapest’ to produce

'The Circle' Season 7 will premiere on September 11

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The budget for 'The Circle' Season 7 has not been officially disclosed by Netflix, but the show has gained a reputation for being one of the "cheapest" reality shows to produce. This is largely due to its simple format and minimal production requirements. Contestants are isolated in separate apartments, meaning there are no expensive set designs, exotic locations, or elaborate challenges like other reality shows.

The bulk of the show's expenses likely go towards renting the apartment complex, setting up the tech infrastructure for the voice-activated social media platform, and paying the host, Michelle Buteau, along with the cast and crew. The controlled environment reduces costs significantly, as there’s little need for on-location shooting or extensive travel. Fans have often pointed out that 'The Circle' doesn’t have the same production value as other popular reality TV shows, which can make it feel less polished. Despite this, the show has been a hit on Netflix, mainly because of its unique concept and the drama that unfolds as contestants interact solely through the digital platform.



How long does it take to film The Circle’s one season on Netflix?

Filming 'The Circle' on Netflix usually takes about 15 days for one season. During this period, contestants live in the same building but are isolated from the outside world. They don't have Wi-Fi and can only communicate with each other through the app used on the show. Although they are cut off from the outside world, they do have some interaction with the crew who help with the show's production.

In the past, the American version was filmed in Salford, England, where the contestants stayed in a building with 12 furnished apartments. For the sixth season, the filming moved to Atlanta, where several apartments at the Sonder Midtown South were used instead.

'The Circle' takes about 15 days to shoot (@netflix)

'The Circle’ fans slam Season 6 finale as ‘dead and low-budget’



Fans ​have expressed disappointment with 'The Circle' Season 6 finale, criticizing it as "dead and low-budget." Unlike previous seasons, this finale lacked some traditional elements, such as the elaborate finale dinner and Q&A session with the host, Michelle Buteau. Her absence was particularly notable, as viewers expected her to guide discussions and address the season's drama. The finale also featured a new format where the cast gathered in a room with a bar for the first time, revealing their true identities in person, which deviated from the usual structured and formal finale.



Additionally, the episode felt rushed, and the lack of a video call with the winner’s family and interaction with eliminated players further contributed to the dissatisfaction. Fans took to social media to voice their frustration, feeling that the finale didn’t meet the show's usual standards.

Fans were disappointed with 'The Circle' Season6 finale (@netflix)

'The Circle' Season 7 premieres September 11, 2024, on Netflix, with new episodes rolling out each Wednesday.