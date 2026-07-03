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Where was ‘Elle’ filmed? Inside the iconic locations featured in the ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel

‘Elle’ Season 1 is set years before the fan-favorite 2001 movie, 'Legally Blonde,' which first introduced fans to Elle Woods
BY GIRA RATHOD
UPDATED 36 MINUTES AGO
Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods in a still from 'Elle' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @elleonprime)
Lexi Minetree as Elle Woods in a still from 'Elle' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @elleonprime)

The ‘Legally Blonde’ prequel ‘Elle’ has quickly become a fan-favorite series. Starring Lexi Minetree in the titular role, the Prime Video series features many exciting and iconic locations. While the storyline follows the lead characters moving from sunny Bel-Air to rainy Seattle, the series was primarily filmed in Vancouver, Canada. Numerous driving scenes were filmed on West Cordova, a popular street in downtown Vancouver. Additional filming locations included the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, which was shown as the Seattle International Airport, where Elle crossed paths with Shannon while heading back to Colorado with Eva.

A still from 'Elle' (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo By: Kimberley French)
A still from 'Elle' (Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Kimberley French)

Some of the most iconic scenes set in Bel Air High School were shot at the British Columbia Institute of Technology in Burnaby, while scenes featuring the Seattle Pike Place Market were shot on Granville Island. Additional spots such as Banyen Books, Finch’s Tea House, and Vancouver’s Central Park were also featured on the show. Lauren Neustadter, executive producer at Hello Sunshine, in her Condé Nast Traveller interview, explained why Seattle was perfect for the show. She mentioned that Seattle’s flannel-and-grunge atmosphere created the ideal contrast for Elle’s pink, glamorous personality, making it the perfect place to explore her growth and identity. 

Still from 'Elle' (Image Source: Prime Video | Kimberley French)
Still from 'Elle' (Image Source: Prime Video | Kimberley French)

Co-showrunner and creator of ‘Elle,’ Laura Kittrell, spoke to Elle magazine about the filming locations and mentioned that she didn’t want the series to be “too similar to the movie.” That’s why she asked herself, “What’s the most interesting thing that was happening in 1995 in the United States where (Elle) could go?” 

Interestingly, the grand house featured in one of the opening scenes perfectly suited the glitz and glamor that the titular character is all about. Production designer Laurin Kelsey referred to it as a "perfect setting for her (Elle's) Sweet Sixteen birthday," while speaking to Condé Nast Traveller. She added, "Being the opening of the show and it being the place she wants to be so badly, it had to be like this dream – a bubblegum, bright, shiny thing that feels like her." Along with Lexi Minetree, the series features Chandler Kinney, Gabrielle Policano, Jacob Moskovitz, Tom Everett, June Diane Raphael, and more in lead roles. The storyline is set years before the fan-favorite 2001 movie, 'Legally Blonde,' which introduced fans to Elle Woods as she graduated from college and moved to Harvard Law. ‘Elle’ Season 2 is already in the works, but until then, fans can enjoy Season 1 on Prime Video.

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