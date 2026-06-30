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‘Backrooms’ to re-release in theaters with 16 minutes of bonus footage — here's when you can watch it

‘Backrooms’ is heading back to theaters with a surprise twist that fans won't get to watch anywhere else
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from 'Backrooms' featuring Chiwetel Ejiofor (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @backroomsmovie)
A still from 'Backrooms' featuring Chiwetel Ejiofor (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @backroomsmovie)

Just when many fans thought their trip through ‘Backrooms’ had come to an end, A24 has found another reason to send audiences back into its eerie maze. The breakout horror movie is set to return to theaters over the busy Independence Day holiday weekend, and this time, it will include extra footage that wasn't part of the original release. According to a listing on the AMC website, the studio is releasing a new version titled ‘Backrooms: Everything Must Go Edition’. The updated cut will include a post-credit sequence featuring 16 minutes of additional material created by director Kane Parsons. The bonus scenes will only be available in theaters, giving horror fans an extra incentive to buy another ticket.

A still from 'The Backrooms' featuring Chiwetel Ejiofor (Image Source: Instagram | @backroomsmovie)
A still from 'Backrooms' featuring Chiwetel Ejiofor (Image Source: Instagram | @backroomsmovie)

The re-release is scheduled to arrive on July 3, just ahead of one of the biggest moviegoing weekends of the year. The new edition spans 2 hours and 7 minutes, making it slightly longer than the version audiences watched earlier this year. For A24, the decision is hardly surprising. ‘Backrooms’ has turned into one of the studio's biggest success stories. Instead of fading away after its theatrical run, the film has continued attracting viewers and building momentum through word of mouth. The film has already crossed $330 million worldwide, an extraordinary result considering it was produced on a budget of only $10 million.

Kane Parsons (L) and a screenshot from 'Backroom (Cover image credit: Instagram | @kanepixels)
Kane Parsons' photo and a still from 'Backrooms' (Image Source: Instagram | @kanepixels)

That impressive box office total has made it the highest-grossing movie in A24's history, and it also now ranks among this year's most profitable theatrical releases. One of the biggest reasons people have been talking about ‘Backrooms’ is the filmmaker behind it. Kane Parsons wasn't a veteran Hollywood director stepping behind the camera for another blockbuster. In fact, he was just 20 years old when he directed the feature. Parsons first became known online through his eerie ‘Backrooms’ videos on YouTube, where his unsettling take on the internet horror concept attracted millions of viewers while he was still a teenager. Those shorts eventually caught Hollywood's attention and opened the door for a feature-length adaptation.

A still from 'Backrooms' featuring Chiwetel Ejiofor (Image Source: Instagram | @backroomsmovie)
A still from 'Backrooms' featuring Chiwetel Ejiofor (Image Source: Instagram | @backroomsmovie)

The movie is about a furniture store owner, played by Chiwetel Ejiofor, whose ordinary life changes after he uncovers something impossible beneath his business. Hidden below the store lies an endless maze of strange, empty spaces that seem to stretch on forever. Rather than relying on nonstop jump scares, ‘Backrooms’ builds tension through its unsettling locations and the disquieting feeling that there may be no way out. Renate Reinsve appears as the therapist treating Ejiofor's character, while the supporting cast includes Mark Duplass, Finn Bennett, and Lukita Maxwell. Now, audiences who already watched the original movie have another reason to return.

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