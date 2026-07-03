Where was ‘Silo’ Season 3 filmed? The sci-fi drama expands its dystopian world with a new timeline

'Silo' Season 3 features a blend of indoor and outdoor settings as the narrative splits into two distant timelines.

The sci-fi thriller series 'Silo' Season 3 premiered on July 3 and will end its 10-episode run on September 4 on Apple TV+. After two seasons of thrill and suspense set in and around the post-apocalyptic silo, the series takes a narrative shift in the third season. The narrative for the show's third chapter is divided into two timelines: the 24th century which follows Juliette's journey inside Silo 18 and the pre-apocalypse world set roughly 300 years prior in the 21st century. Filming for 'Silo' Season 3 lasted for nearly eight months, from October 2024 to May 2025, and took place entirely in England. Take a look at all the locations that bring the post-apocalyptic world of 'Silo' to life.

Hoddesdon Studios, Hertfordshire, England

An image of Juliette Nichols from 'Silo' Season 3 (Image Source: Apple TV | Silo)

Like previous seasons of the hit show, the cast and crew of 'Silo' returned to the Hoddesdon Studios in Hertfordshire to film the latest season. The show's colossal, multi-level sets and bunker's interiors were built inside the studio's unencumbered floor spaces. The studio boasts 180,000+ square feet and five sound stages, making it the ideal location for big-scale productions like 'Silo.' Furthermore, its state-of-the-art facilities accommodated the large-scale visual effect setups needed for the sci-fi drama. In December 2024, the showrunner, Graham Yost, told Empire Magazine that he was filming both Season 3 and 4 back-to-back at the studio. "There's a big location that we're going to introduce toward the end of Season 3 that plays a very big role in Season 4," he said at the time. Moreover, HBO's 'Harry Potter' series was also filmed at this studio, which is located just north of Greater London.

County Hall in Hertford

A look at Daniel and Helen from 'Silo' Season 3 (Image Source: Apple TV | Silo)

'Silo' Season 3 features a blend of indoor and outdoor scenes that have been shot at various locations across the United Kingdom. The sterile environment of the past two seasons gives way to the open, bustling city streets of Washington, D.C. The Congressman Daniel Keene and the investigative journalist Helen Drew explore the political landscape that led to the construction of the bunkers in the 21st century. Sequences involving government offices were filmed at County Hall in Hertford, owned by Hertfordshire County Council, in October 2024, according to the BBC.

OMA X Film Studios, Enfield, London, England

A still of Rebecca Ferguson and Common from the show (Image Source: Instagram | @appletv)

Season 3 was also filmed at OMA One and OMA X Film Studios in Enfield, continuing the production's use of OMA One from earlier seasons. The dystopian drama series 'Silo' features Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette Nichols, Common as Robert Sims, Alexandria Riley as Camille Sims, Ashley Zukerman as Daniel Keene, Jessica Brown Findlay as Charlotte 'Charles' Keene, Jessica Henwick as Helen Drew, Reed Birney as Henry, Laura Innes as Senator Thurman, Morven Christie as Anna, and Matt Craven as Victor, among others. All episodes of 'Silo' Season 3 will be released weekly on Thursday nights on Apple TV+.