Will there be a season 5 for ‘The Boys’? Creator Erik Kripke says, ‘It's going, and…’

Kripke took to his Instagram page and shed light on the post-production progress and the release timeline of 'The Boys' Season 5

'The Boys' creator Erik Kripke has shared an exciting update regarding the highly anticipated fifth season of the fan-favorite series. On October 27, Kripke took to his Instagram page and shed light on the post-production progress and the release timeline of the final installment of Prime Video's superhero series. "First, thank you for watching & loving @genv (and if you haven't watched yet, what the holy motherf*****g f**k are you waiting for? Quit doom scrolling and watch!) Second, we're hard at work finishing @theboystv Final Season. Here's me and some of the VFX team today. Editing is all done, we're roughly halfway finished with VFX, Music, Color. I'm really happy with how it's going and can't wait for you to see. We go out with a bang. COMING (reasonably) SOON. #GenV #TheBoys," Kripke captioned his post.

Shortly after, fans expressed their excitement for 'The Boys' Season 5 in the comments section of Kripke's Instagram post. One social media user wrote, "I loved it, boss, and I'm so excited for season 5." A second user penned, "Tysm, very excited about The Boys S5 🔥 I swear I've been re-watching Gen V so we can get some more of the show." Another netizen commented, "I CAN'T WAIT!! Love this show so much, hate to see it go, but can't wait to see how well the story is going to finish out. Thanks for making such a fun and DIFFERENT show❤️."

Earlier this year, in July, Kripke confirmed that the final season of the show 'The Boys' had wrapped up filming. According to Kripke's latest update, it is very evident that the team is currently in the post-production stage, which indicates that the fifth season of 'The Boys' will be released sometime in 2026. Considering the past timeline of the franchise, the show will most likely return in summer 2026.

The previous seasons of 'The Boys' premiered between June and September. When we talk about the first season of 'The Boys', it was released on July 26, 2019. Meanwhile, the second season saw the light of day on September 4, 2020, and the third season dropped on June 3, 2022. Speaking of the fourth season, it premiered on June 13, 2024. Up until now, the exact release date of 'The Boys' Season 5 hasn't been revealed.