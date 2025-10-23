‘Gen V’ Season 2 finale sets up huge ‘The Boys’ Season 5 comeback that could finally bring Homelander down

Starlight’s secret rebellion rises, and a shocking ‘Gen V’ cameo hints at who might join the fight in ‘The Boys’ Season 5.

The explosive finale of ‘Gen V’ Season 2 didn’t just wrap up Godolkin University’s chaotic storyline, it also laid the groundwork for the next chapter of ‘The Boys.’ Packed with shocking reveals, returning faces, and political paranoia, the spin-off’s conclusion is clearly setting the stage for ‘The Boys’ Season 5. Following the near-apocalyptic events of ‘The Boys’ Season 4, Homelander’s (Antony Starr) iron grip on America has tightened. The once-defiant heroes have been scattered, and society now resembles a dystopian playground for Vought International.

Public libraries have been shuttered, censorship runs rampant, and Homelander’s smiling face looms over a fearful population. While most of ‘The Boys’ original crew have vanished from public view, ‘Gen V’ Season 2 has started revealing where some of them ended up, and one familiar face’s shocking cameo could change everything. In a crucial sequence during the finale, titled “The Guardians of Godolkin,” fans were treated to the surprise return of Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, according to ScreenRant. The speedster, once one of the Seven’s most controversial members, was last seen escaping Vought’s control after Season 4’s bloody conclusion.

Now, ‘Gen V’ confirms that A-Train didn’t simply vanish, he’s resurfaced as part of a growing underground movement led by none other than Starlight. Having eluded capture herself, Starlight has become the symbol of a rising rebellion against Homelander’s regime. From the shadows, she’s building a covert resistance network determined to expose Vought’s crimes and dismantle the corporate-supe complex from within. Her recruitment of A-Train suggests that even former members of the Seven are finally turning against their leader. A-Train’s reappearance also fuels speculation that Queen Maeve, another long-absent hero, could soon return to the fray.

After faking her death in Season 3 and retreating into anonymity with her partner Elena, Maeve has been living quietly. But the escalating crisis may pull her back into action. With Starlight openly defying Homelander and A-Train now part of her movement, Maeve’s conscience might not allow her to sit out the rebellion much longer. Of course, Maeve’s role would look very different this time. After absorbing Soldier Boy’s devastating blast in Season 3, she lost her powers. Still, as ‘The Boys’ has repeatedly proven, courage, cunning, and sheer willpower can often rival any superpower.

Maeve’s deep understanding of Vought’s operations and Homelander’s psychology could make her one of Starlight’s most valuable allies, even without her abilities. If A-Train and Maeve are indeed joining the rebellion, ‘The Boys’ Season 5 could see former enemies united by a common purpose: to bring down the godlike tyrant ruling from the White House. Moreover, Showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed that filming for ‘The Boys’ Season 5 wrapped in July, as per Draftkings Network. And though Prime Video hasn’t set a premiere date yet, previous release patterns suggest a mid-to-late 2026 debut.