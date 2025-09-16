Here's the full release schedule for ‘Gen V’ as season 2 kicks off with 3-episode premiere

‘The Boys’ spinoff returns with a three-episode premiere on September 17, setting the stage for an explosive second season

The twisted corridors of Godolkin University are about to open once again, as Prime Video prepares to roll out Season 2 of ‘Gen V.’ It’s the bold and bloody spinoff of ‘The Boys.’ The first season shocked audiences by proving that the next generation of superheroes are just as flawed, violent, and morally conflicted as their adult counterparts. Now, the second season promises to raise the stakes even higher; both within the university walls and across the larger universe that connects directly to ‘The Boys.’ The new chapter arrives on Wednesday, September 17, when Prime Video will release the first three episodes in one shot, according to The Economic Times.

This gives fans a binge-worthy start. After that, fresh episodes will arrive every Wednesday until the grand finale on October 22. It brings the total count to eight installments.

Episode Release Plan:

September 17 – Episodes 1, 2 & 3

September 24 – Episode 4

October 1 – Episode 5

October 8 – Episode 6

October 15 – Episode 7

October 22 – Episode 8 (Finale)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gen V (@genv)

The returning cast remains at the heart of the story, with Jaz Sinclair reprising her role as Marie Moreau. She is joined again by Lizze Broadway as the size-shifting Emma Meyer, Maddie Phillips as telepath Cate Dunlap, London Thor and Derek Luh as dual-identity Jordan Li, Asa Germann as the unhinged Sam Riordan, and Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity. Season 2 will also carry the weight of honoring Chance Perdomo, who tragically passed away in 2024 after portraying Andre Anderson. He was a central figure in the first season. New additions add fuel to the fire. Hamish Linklater steps in as Dean Cipher, Godolkin University’s stern new overseer.

Meanwhile, Ethan Slater appears as Thomas Godolkin, the founder of the institution. Narratively, Season 2 refuses to let the characters breathe. Cate and Sam, once reviled, are now propped up as heroes, as per The Scotsman. Marie, Jordan, and Emma return to campus not in triumph, but in trauma, carrying the scars of last season’s violent revelations. Their attempt to find stability is quickly crushed as hints of an approaching war ripple across the world: a conflict brewing between supes and humans. The core mystery this time revolves around Marie. She becomes entangled in a buried program tied to the origins of Godolkin University. It’s a secret experiment that could upend everything the students thought they knew about their place in the world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BOYS (@theboystv)

As Dean Cipher enforces his iron grip, alliances fracture, friendships are tested, and no one can be sure who is truly on their side. Every choice becomes a gamble, and every revelation pushes them closer to a tipping point that could ignite a global catastrophe. Just like its parent series, ‘Gen V’ doesn’t shy away from unflinching violence, shocking betrayals, or biting social commentary. But with Season 2 explicitly tying into the penultimate and final seasons of ‘The Boys,’ the stakes feel more urgent than ever. As the students of Godolkin brace themselves for shifting loyalties, hidden agendas, and enemies who may already be among them, one thing is clear: Season 2 of ‘Gen V’ won’t just test the limits of its characters. It will redraw the boundaries of the superhero world itself.