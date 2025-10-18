‘FAST’ gets promising update as ‘Pain Hustlers’ star joins Taylor Sheridan’s much-awaited action flick

Coleman plays Brandon Skelnar's daughter in the upcoming action feature

'Pain Hustler's star Chloe Coleman joined the cast of Taylor Sheridan-written action flick, 'F.A.S.T.' Helmed by Ben Richardson, the movie stars Brandon Skelnar in the lead as it follows a special forces commando tapped by the DEA to lead a black op strike team against drug dealers protected by the CIA. Also on the cast list are Jason Clarke, Trevante Rhodes, LaKeith Stanfield, and Sam Claflin.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Coleman plays Skelnar's daughter and continues her rise as Hollywood's top choice to essay a daughter role after playing the part in quite a few star-studded movies. The outlet noted she played Emily Blunt's daughter in 'Pain Hustlers', Chris Pine's daughter in 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,' and Dave Bautista’s step-daughter in 'My Spy: The Eternal City'.

Earlier, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group were lavish in their praise for Sheridan when the project was announced. "The breadth of Taylor Sheridan’s body of work is simply astounding and unparalleled in sheer excellence and consistent quality, and we could not be more honored to be making this film with him. With the hugely talented director Ben Richardson behind the camera and the exceptional producing talents of Heyday Films and Bosque Ranch, we are thrilled to have such an incredible creative team bringing F.A.S.T. to the big screen."

This was seconded by Claflin. Speaking to Collider, the actor was equally impressed by Sheridan's work. "It’s action-packed, as Taylor does so brilliantly," he said. "There’s so much depth to the characters despite it being in this action movie or this action genre. I can’t wait to talk about it more openly. It’s definitely been a wild ride. It’s demanding, but I relish a challenge. I relish discipline and the opportunity to try something new." He also shared a sneak peek of his role in the movie. "I can’t speak too much about F.A.S.T. yet, but for me, it’s been a joy. It’s a very, very different character from any of the roles I’ve done before. I’m playing a Southern American hillbilly, almost. It’s a departure for me, and people will see a very different side of me."

It has been a busy slate for Sheridan. Along with working on 'F.A.S.T.', he is also busy with the release of 'Tulsa King' Season 3 and 'Mayor of Kingstown' Season 4, starring Jeremy Renner. Season 2 of the oil drama, 'Landmine', premieres November 16, and he tops it off with Season 3 of 'Lioness'.