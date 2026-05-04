'Tangled' live-action casts its first original role as popular 'Andor' star gears up to take the reins

Teagan Croft and Milo Manheim will also star in the live-action adaptation of 'Tangled'

The live-action adaptation of 'Tangled' has cast its first original role. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Diego Luna, known for his role in 'Andor,' has joined the cast of the highly anticipated movie in a role exclusively created for the feature. He will join Australian actress Teagan Croft, 'Zombies' star Milo Manheim, and 'Agatha All Along' star Kathryn Hahn, who have already been cast as Rapunzel, Flynn Rider, and Mother Gothel, respectively. The live-action is expected to have musical elements; however, it is unclear whether Luna will be required to showcase his musical talents to play the top-secret role.

Diego Luna attends the 83rd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Amy Sussman / Staff )

This isn't the first time Luna has worked with Disney. His role as the titular character in the Star Wars series 'Andor' gathered appreciation from fans and critics alike. Luna's work in the series also earned him Emmy, Golden Globe, and Critics' Choice Award nominations. On the big screen, the Mexican star is known for 'Y Tu Mamá También,' 'La Máquina,' and 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.' His next outing, 'Ashes,' is set to premiere at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Luna directed and co-wrote the feature, adapted from a popular Spanish-language novel, according to Variety. He is also attached to Netflix’s upcoming 'Mexico 86,' which will focus on the true story of government official Martin de la Torre. The actor recently wrapped up filming for a movie titled 'Eleven Days.'

Diego Luna attends the AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 09, 2026 in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Rodin Eckenroth / Stringer )

Luna's participation in the upcoming live-action adaptation further adds to its appeal, as he joins the project alongside several notable individuals. Michael Gracey, known for his work in 'The Greatest Showman,' will take up directorial duties. The movie will be based on a script penned by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson ('I Know What You Did Last Summer') and Michael Montemayor ('Everyone I Love Is Dead'). Kristin Burr will serve as the producer through Burr! Productions, while Jessica Virtue, EVP of production, will monitor the project for Disney Live Action. The movie is expected to go on floors in Spain this June, and no release date has been set as of this writing.

Screenshot of Rapunzel and Flynn Rider from 'Tangled' trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @disneyanimation)

For those unaware, 'Tangled' is the live-action adaptation of the 2010 animated feature of the same name. It centers on a princess trapped by her adoptive mother because of the magical properties of her long locks. The animated movie also features Flynn Rider, a thief who breaks Rapunzel out of her tower. The movie was immensely successful at the box office, grossing over $591 million worldwide. The animated feature was followed by a sequel short, featuring Rapunzel and Flynn's wedding. The movie also spawned a successful television series titled 'Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure.'