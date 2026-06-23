Blumhouse’s new ‘Blair Witch’ movie now has a release date

The original 'The Blair Witch Project' was made on a shoestring budget and eventually became one of the most profitable movies ever.

It will be a while before Lionsgate’s upcoming new chapter in 'The Blair Witch' franchise makes its mark on the big screen! As of this writing, the upcoming project remains untitled. However, according to reports, Lionsgate has confirmed that the reboot movie will have its theatrical release on September 24, 2027. The announcement was shared on social media alongside an image teasing the return of the franchise, which refreshed memories of the horror franchise. The plot details and cast information are yet to be declared.

Dylan Clark is directing the upcoming 'Blair Witch' reboot movie, based on a screenplay written by Chris Thomas Devlin. The film will be based on a script by Chris Thomas Devlin, which Clark is currently rewriting. Moreover, THR previously reported that Michael C. Williams and Joshua Leonard, who starred in the original movie, will serve as executive producers alongside the original film’s directing team, Daniel Myrick, Eduardo Sánchez, and Gregg Hale. It was back in 2024 that Blumhouse and Lionsgate first announced at CinemaCon that a reboot version of 'The Blair Witch Project' was in the pipeline.

The film is part of the multi-film deal signed between Blumhouse and Lionsgate that allows Blumhouse to reimagine Lionsgate’s horror classics. While speaking at the same CinemaCon event, Lionsgate film boss Adam Fogelson had hinted at "a new vision for Blair Witch that will reintroduce this horror classic for a new generation." Therefore, anticipation for the upcoming film is at an all-time high, and one might hope that relevant information about the cast and the reboot's plot will be released soon. 'The Blair Witch Project' remains a glorious example that a high budget and star cast aren't always the be-all and end-all in the moviemaking business.

A still from 'The Blair Witch Project' (Image Source: Instagram | @blairwitchmovie)

Made on a shoestring budget of $35,000 before the marketing costs, the found-footage horror film turned out to be a resounding success when it first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 1999. The indie feature film was eventually bought by Artisan Entertainment and released in theatres the following June. The plot of the movie follows three film students who mysteriously disappeared in the woods after setting out to film a documentary about the infamous 'Blair Witch'. The film grossed at $248 million at the global box office, which amounts to roughly $492 million today, thus making it not only a summer phenomenon back then but also one of the most profitable movies ever made. The movie is available for streaming on Netflix.