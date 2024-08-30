Why this 'LOTR: The Rings of Power’s villain can change his form

A newly released clip from Prime Video has us wondering how many forms does this villain have which raised further speculation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Prime Video's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' has cast Jack Lowden as a new form of Sauron for Season 2, answering a major question from the previous season. The show's debut in 2022 left fans wondering how much of Sauron's story would be explored. 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 1 used mystery and suspense to reveal Sauron's true identity as Halbrand, setting up 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 to dive deeper into his journey.

In 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2, Sauron's story will unfold like Galadriel's origins in Season 1. Charlie Vickers will reprise his role as Halbrand/Sauron, using both the Halbrand form and a blonde, Elvish form in dealings with Celebrimbor. However, a new clip released by Prime Video on August 22 revealed Jack Lowden playing a third form of Sauron, resolving some unanswered questions from Season 1.

Why can Sauron change forms?

Jack Lowden in a still from 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

In J.R.R. Tolkien's lore, Sauron is a corrupted Maia spirit with shape-shifting powers. He initially serves the dark lord Morgoth but tries to take his place after Morgoth's defeat. Jack Lowden plays this version of Sauron in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power'.

However, the show takes creative liberties with Sauron's story. Unlike in Tolkien's works, Sauron is killed by Adar, a character created for the show, and reborn into a new form. After his death, Sauron transforms into a dark, amorphous substance and consumes the flesh of various beings to take on a humanoid form. He then assumes Halbrand's identity, pretending to be the long-lost King of the Southlands. This deviation from Tolkien's original story helps the show explore new aspects of Sauron's character and powers.

Why does Sauron take on a new body?

Charlie Vickers will reprise his role in 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Season 2 (@primevideo)

Sauron's shape-shifting power allows him to take on various forms, but he chooses not to reuse his previous appearance, played by Jack Lowden. This is because many, including Adar and Galadriel, would recognize and be mindful of him in that form. By adopting a new disguise, Sauron can deceive his enemies and achieve his goals sooner.

In 'The Rings of Power', Sauron's Halbrand form allows him to infiltrate the Southlands and gain Adar's trust. Adar remains unaware of Sauron's true identity, believing he had killed him earlier. Even when Adar captures Halbrand in 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2, he still doesn't recognize the dark lord in disguise. Sauron's ability to change forms also helps him avoid detection by Galadriel, who has been hunting him since his brother Finrod's death at Sauron's hands. Sauron evades recognition by taking on a new appearance and this helps him focus more on his quest for power.

Why does Annatar look like Halbrand?

A still from the show 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

Now I know some of you guys might be wondering why Annatar looks like Halbrand and not like Jack Lowden's version. There is an explanation for this. In 'The Rings of Power', Sauron tricks Celebrimbor by changing his appearance. First, he looks like Halbrand and helps Celebrimbor with a special metal called mithril. But then, he reveals his true identity to Galadriel.

To trick Celebrimbor again, Sauron goes back to looking like Halbrand and then changes into an elf-like form, saying he's a messenger from the gods. Celebrimbor believes and works with him again, not knowing Sauron's true intentions. Sauron's shape-shifting and cunning words have manipulated Celebrimbor, furthering his own dark agenda.

'LOTR: The Rings of Power' Season 2 trailer