'RHONY' pair Jessel Taank and Pavit Randhawa can't agree on family, and that's a problem

'RHONY' Season 15 star Jessel Taank has twin sons and she wants a third child in the family

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK: Jessel Taank and her husband Pavit Randhawa are having disagreements over having a third baby! In the sixth episode of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15, Jessel and Pavit who share twins Rio and Kai were seen debating on welcoming a third child.

While having dinner at a Chinese restaurant, Jessel asked Pavit whether he wanted to have a third baby. "I think the decision to have another baby is not just one person," Jessel asked to which Pavit responded, "Well the decision is already made. There's no baby."

Jessel pulled all the stops to convince Pavit that having another child was a great decision. “Oh my god. You stress me out, dude. We would be making a big mistake if we didn’t do it,” she told her partner.

The Bravo housewife further added, "I think it would be a big mistake because we have the embryo. A lot of people who want to have a girl, and do it naturally, they can’t guarantee that.”

It seems like Jessel and Pavit's conflicting opinions regarding the prospect of expanding their family with another baby have created tension in their relationship. It has also raised questions about the future of their marriage.

'RHONY' star Jessel Taank wants to have a baby girl (@bravo)

'RHONY' star Jessel Taank asks husband Pavit Randhawa to attend couples therapy

Jessel Taank and her husband Pavit Randhawa are experiencing some challenges as they navigate the sensitive topic of family planning in Bravo's hit show 'The Real Housewives of New York City.'

"I think we should probably see a professional therapist to help us figure this out. I think that you and I and our communication could use a little work," she added. Soon after, the two got involved in a heated argument about who should work on their communication skills.

“I truly believe a therapist would help him sort of understand his emotions. Communication is key in a marriage, and so, as much as it’s opening the gates to the baby conversation, I truly do think it might help Pavit and I could communicate better," Jessel shared in a private confessional.

Jessel Taank and Pavit Randhawa could attend couple's therapy (@bravotv)

'RHONY' stars Jessel Taank and Pavit Randhawa argue over the cost of therapy sessions

During dinner, Pavit Randhawa asked Jessel Taank about the cost of couples counseling. When Jessel revealed that the sessions range from $300 to $500, Pavit was shocked and said, "No way." He claimed he could find a more affordable option.

Despite their disagreement over the fees of the therapist, Pavit eventually consented to set up a session but Jessel wasn't happy with his approach and said, "It’s very frustrating. That’s just his way of kind of brushing everything under the rug."

"There’s no talking. Like that is how we deal with conflict in our household. And let me tell you, this sh*t is not working," she continued. Then, Pavit told Jessel that he would be organizing the pair's first therapy session.

'RHONY' stars Jessel Taank and Pavit Randhawa argue over the cost of therapy sessions (@bravotv)

'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 15 airs every Tuesday at 9 pm ET only on Bravo.