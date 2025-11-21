Apple TV+ is releasing ‘Pluribus’ Episode 5 early and it’s coming just in time for Thanksgiving

Looks like we don’t have to wait for Vince Gilligan, Apple TV+'s sci-fi drama, for too long and the reason makes perfect sense

With Zosia's (Karolina Wydra) life hanging in the balance, 'Pluribus,' Episode 4, ended on a jaw-dropping note. Thanks to its epic blend of strong writing and unique concept, the drama series has become one of the most viewed debut dramas on Apple TV, making fans eagerly wait for its new episode. As per new reports, 'Pluribus' Episode 5, originally set for a Friday, November 28 release, is arriving early, and the reason is completely understandable.

Miriam Shor and Rhea Seehorn in a still from 'Pluribus' Episode 3 (Image Source: Instagram | @plur1busappletv)

Apple is releasing Episode 5 two days early to avoid Thanksgiving, with the official date set for Wednesday, November 26th. However, as Apple TV+ typically drops episodes 6 hours ahead of schedule, it will actually arrive on Tuesday, November 25th, at 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST, as per Feature First. Notably, 'Pluribus' normally releases episodes on Fridays, which means viewers get them the night before on Thursdays at 6 PM PST / 9 PM EST, a schedule that will continue from Episode 6 onward. This makes it clear that the wait for Episode 5 is just five days this time, while on the other hand, Episode 6 will take nine days to follow.

'Pluribus' Episode 5, titled 'Get Milk,' will be written by Ariel Levine, and its description reads, "Carol doubles down on her investigation—loneliness be damned. Meanwhile, howls in the night reveal a new source of danger." Talking about Pluribus' success, the show has become Apple TV+'s most-watched drama premiere ever, surpassing the record previously held by 'Severance' Season 2.

The series dominated across 100+ territories, including the US, UK, Canada, Brazil, Germany, India, and France. The Nielsen data confirmed its top US performance, with 'Pluribus' Episodes 1 and 2 driving strong viewership during its Friday, November 7 premiere weekend, according to Deadline. Although Nielsen numbers aren't out yet, Luminate revealed that 'Pluribus' amassed 6.4 million viewing hours in its first week in the US, placing it at #4 for the week despite competing against shows with far more episodes available.

There have also been anecdotal signs of the show's popularity, including reports that the Apple TV app crashed from high demand when the first two episodes of 'Pluribus' dropped. "Rarely has keeping the secret of a show we love so much been as fun or as rewarding an experience as it has been with Pluribus," said Matt Cherniss, Apple TV's head of programming. He further added, "It's a thrill to watch audiences worldwide get hooked on this thought-provoking, insightful, and darkly funny show rooted in humanity by an exceptional cast led by the talented Rhea Seehorn, and we can't wait for viewers to dive deeper into the mystery."